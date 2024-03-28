How to watch today's Texas Rangers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers welcome Chicago Cubs to the Globe Life Field in Texas in the MLB opener on Thursday in a scintillating clash for both sides.

Texas Rangers look to defend their illustrious prize as the reigning 2023 MLB champions kick off their season opener. The Rangers thundered 881 runs last term with a batting average of 0.263, which was third and second in the league, respectively, as they wrapped up a sublime campaign with the title.

Chicago Cubs have managed four losses across their previous five games in the Spring Break as they are up against a daunting task against the reigning champions.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Rangers vs Cubs game.

Texas Rangers vs Chicago Cubs: Date & First Pitch Time

Texas Rangers will host the Chicago Cubs at the Globe Life Field on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The first pitch time is slated for 7:35 pm ET / 4:35 pm PT in the US.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 First pitch time 7:35 pm ET / 4:35 pm PT Arena Globe Life Field Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Texas Rangers vs Chicago Cubs Rosters and Injury Reports

Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford has a batting average of 0.378, five home runs, 17 hits, and 12 runs in the Spring Break.

Tyler Mahle (elbow) and Kumar Rocker (elbow) are long-term absentees for the hosts, while Jacob deGrom Carson Coleman is sidelined for 60 days for the Rangers.

Max Scherzer is nursing a back problem, Jonathan Hernandez is sidelined because of a shoulder injury, Nathaniel Lowe has a side strain, and Gerardo Carrillo is healing from an elbow issue.

Jon Gray is listed as a day-to-day reserve for the Rangers.

Chicago Cubs

David Bote has been the most promising player for the Cubs during Spring Break, having struck five home runs, seven runs, and 10 hits with a batting average of 0.233.

Shota Imanaga has had 19 strikeouts, followed by Justin Steele and Jordan Wicks, who have 13 and 12 strikeouts to show, respectively.

The Chicago Cubs have five players listed in the treatment room, with Jameson Taillon and Patrick Wisdom nursing back problems.

The trio of David Peralta, Caleb Kilian, and Ben Leeper are also ruled out for the visitors due to their respective knocks.

Recent results

Texas Rangers

Date Opponent Result 26 March 2024 Boston (L) 4-1 26 March 2024 Boston (L) 9-2 24 March 2024 Kansas City (T) 1-1 23 March 2024 Cleveland (L) 10-0 23 March 2024 Colorado (L) 3-2

Chicago Cubs