How to watch today's Birmingham Stallions vs Houston Roughnecks UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Houston Roughnecks, including how to watch and team news.

The Birmingham Stallions host the Houston Roughnecks in an electrifying UFL matchup on May 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Stallions defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 30-26 in their most recent engagement. The Roughnecks, however, suffered a defeat in their most recent game against the Brahmas, losing 15–12 in the end.

The Roughnecks give up an average of 21.9 points each game, while the Stallions outscore their opponents by an average of 6.8 points, scoring 28.7 points per game.

This season, the Roughnecks' offense has a scoring average of 13.7 points, while the Stallions' defense has an average of 16.4 points allowed, resulting in a tight gap of 2.7 points.

Birmingham Stallions vs Houston Roughnecks: Date and Start Time

The thrilling UFL matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Houston Roughnecks will take place on May 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Protective Stadium, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date May 18 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs Houston Roughnecks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this epic UFL matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Houston Roughnecks live on ESPN2 TV Channel and FuboTV streaming Platform.

Birmingham Stallions vs Houston Roughnecks Team News

Birmingham Stallions Team News

Adrian Martinez has accumulated 1,201 passing yards and a 60.1% completion percentage this season. He has thrown ten touchdowns with just one interception, which is impressive.

Ricky Person Jr., on the other hand, has been an incredible force for the Stallions on the ground, racking up 233 running yards at a rate of 3.3 yards per carry and six touchdowns in just seven games.

Birmingham Stallions Previous UFL Matchups

Here's the result of the last five UFL matchups played by the Birmingham Stallions:

Date Results Opponents 12 May 2024 W (30-26) St. Louis 04 May 2024 W (39-21) Memphis 27 April 2024 W (32-9) Houston 21 April 2024 W (20-18) DC 14 April 2024 W (33-14) Memphis

Houston Roughnecks Team News

Reid Sinnett has completed 64.6% of his throws for 963 passing yards (averaging 137.6 yards per game) in seven games, with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Justin Hall recorded 38 receptions for 352 yards (averaging 50.3 yards per game) and one score on the receiving end.

Houston Roughnecks Previous UFL Matchups

Here's the result of the last five UFL matchups played by the Houston Roughnecks: