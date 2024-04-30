How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Red Sox host the San Francisco Giants in a thrilling MLB matchup on April 30, 2024, at 7:10 pm EDT.

It's been a great scoring season for the Red Sox. They are 10th in the league in runs scored (4.79 per game) and 8th in hits per game (8.48).

Their impressive record of 16–13, which puts them in third place in the tough AL East, is down to these strong offensive efforts.

The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, have had trouble scoring runs. They only score 4 runs per game on average, which ranks them 20th in the league.

With 8.07 hits per game, they are slightly higher on the list, in 17th. Even though their offense is having trouble, the Giants have posted a solid 14–15 record, good enough for second place in the NL West.

Boston Red Sox vs San Francisco Giants: Date and Kick-off Time

The Boston Red Sox will square off against the San Francisco Giants in a high-voltage MLB matchup on April 30, 2024, at 7:10 pm EDT, at Fenway Park, in Boston, MA, USA.

Date April 30, 2024 Time 7:10 pm EDT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, MA, USA

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs San Fransisco Giants online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Boston Red Sox vs San Francisco Giants Team News

Boston Red Sox Team News

27-year-old Red Sox pitcher Brandon Lee Walter is on the 7-day injury list and therefore a major doubt for this clash.

Catcher Tyler Andrew Heineman, another key player, is unavailable. He's on the 10-day injury list.

San Francisco Giants Team News

27-year-old pitcher Jordan McKinley Hicks is out of the team's lineup due to an injury. He's listed on the 'Day-to-Day' injury list.

Giants outfielder Wade Jameson Meckler is also unavailable through injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants in the MLB matchups: