Southampton vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game

How to watch and stream Southampton against Brentford in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Brentford will be looking to keep their European hopes alive when they travel to St. Mary's Stadium to take on rock-bottom Southampton in Wednesday's Premier League encounter.

Currently ninth and a point above Chelsea on the standings, Brentford can go within a point of sixth-placed Liverpool after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Everton last weekend - their first league defeat in 13 games.

The Saints did enough to hold Manchester United to a goalless draw on Sunday. Still, new boss Ruben Selles has a long way to go before securing Southampton's place in the Premier League for next season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Southampton vs Brentford date & kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Brentford Date: March 15, 2023 Kick-off: 3:30pm EDT Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Sling Blue, USA Network, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network Sling Blue, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream

Southampton team news & squad

Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios remain the long-term absentees, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles would need assessment after missing the draw at Man United.

There's no other pressing reason Selles might want to tweak his XI, with the trio of Theo Walcott, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Che Adams leading the line of attack.

Paul Onuachu, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara are available options from the bench.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Perraud; Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz; Walcott, Adams, Sulemana

Position Players Goalkeepers Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero Defenders Salisu, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Perraud, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott Forwards Adams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara

Brentford team news & squad

Thomas Strakosha and Keane Lewis-Potter are ruled out with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, while Mads Roerslev is a doubt on account of a hamstring problem.

It's likely to be the same back-four from the Everton defeat, although Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade eye starts ahead of Mikkel Damsgaard in midfield, while Bryan Mbuemo and Ivan Toney should continue in attack.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa