Senegal's Amadou Sagna sets fastest U20 World Cup goal record

The midfielder’s early goal smashed the record set by a Nigerian for the fastest in the history of the Fifa World Youth Championship

Amadou Sagna engraved his name in Fifa’s history books with his opener in ’s 3-0 win over Tahiti on Thursday.

Sagna scored for the of Teranga after just 9.6 seconds of the clash to set the record for the fastest goal ever in the U20 World Cup.

The previous fastest goal on record came in 1985 against Canada, when ’s Monday Odiaka found the net in just 14 seconds.

🌍 World, meet Amadou Sagna, scorer of the earliest goal in #U20WC history.



The 🇸🇳 Senegal forward's goal v Tahiti clocked in at 9.6 seconds, surpassing Monday Odiaka who scored in 14 seconds in 1985 ⏱



What a start to 2019 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/0jtwu3zNt0 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 23, 2019

After his record-breaking feat, the 19-year-old Cayor Foot star scored two more goals to wrap up his hat-trick at Arena Lublin to help Senegal to a flying start in Poland.

Joseph Koto's boys next face on May 26 in Lublin.