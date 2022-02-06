Senegal vs Egypt: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Senegal and Egypt will go head-to-head for an all-or-nothing chance at glory when they meet in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Final on Sunday at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

The Lions of Teranga and the Pharaohs square off, led by their talismanic Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, as the curtain comes down on this belated tournament edition in Cameroon.

Ahead of the Afcon encounter, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Senegal vs Egypt Date February 6, 2022 Times 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT Stream Sling TV (Only $5 your first month)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS Sling TV (3-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Senegal roster Goalkeepers Dieng, E. Mendy, Gomis, Badara Faty Defenders Ciss, Koulibaly, Cisse, Ballo-Toure, Seck, B. Sarr, Mbaye, A. Diallo Midfielders I. Gueye, N. Mendy, Kouyate, Lopy, P. Sarr, Name, Loum, P. Gueye Forwards Balde, Dia, Mane, H. Diallo, Dieng, I. Sarr, Diedhiou, Thiam

Twice involved on both of the occasions when Senegal snapped up the silver medal position, coach Aliou Cisse knows what it means to lose at the final hurdle, as both a player and a manager.

With a squad headlined by Sadio Mane, and with Burkina Faso dispatched in comfortable fashion to a point, he'll hope that it can be third time lucky for the Lions of Teranga, as they look to win their first major trophy in the nation's footballing history.

Predicted Senegal starting XI: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Dieng, Dia.

Position Egypt roster Goalkeepers El Shenawy, Abou Gabal, Sobhy, Gad Defenders Abdelmonem, Kamal, Hegazi, Ashraf, El Fotouh, Hamdy, Alaa, Tawfik, Dawoud Midfielders El Solia, Fathy, Trezeguet, Ashour, Sobhi, Elneny, Lasheen, El Said, Sayed Forwards Sherif, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush, Adel, Hamdy

Having needed penalties to get the better of Cameroon in the last four, Egypt sit on the cusp of adding to their historic haul of Afcon crowns - but there will be no nerves for Carlos Queiroz and company.

With Mohamed Salah arguably the form player in the world right now, they have a superb weapon to carve open their opponents - and they'll be out to write a little history of their own too.

Predicted Egypt starting XI: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah.

Last five results

Senegal results Egypt results Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal (Feb 2) Cameroon 0 (1)-(3) 0 Egypt (Feb 3) Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea(Jan 30) Egypt 2-1 Morocco (AET) (Jan 30) Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde (Jan 25) Ivory Coast 0 (4)-(5) 0 Egypt (Jan 26) Malawi 0-0 Senegal (Jan 18) Egypt 1-0 Sudan (Jan 19) Senegal 0-0 Guinea (Jan 14) Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt (Jan 15)

Head-to-head