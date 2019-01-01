Sean Longstaff shines in Newcastle’s midfield again

Newcastle United’s 21-year-old midfielder makes another positive impact as Newcastle beat an in-form Burnley.

Alan Shearer had already praised Longstaff’s impact in Newcastle’s previous game. The Newcastle born midfielder was given the opportunity of first team football by Rafa Benitez since the start of the new year. This was a result of Ki Sung-yueng being called up to play for his national side in the AFC Asian Cup in the .

The South Korean returned to Tyneside after he got injured in that tournament only to discover he had lost his place in the Newcastle side when he recovered. Ki Sung-yueng has since retired from International football stating it was time to focus on his club football.

"You ask any young boy in Newcastle and I think that's the ultimate dream - to score a goal in front of your friends and family."



— Newcastle United FC February 26, 2019

Benitez said that Longstaff “is working hard, listening to staff and learning which is the main thing”.



"Having a young lad from the academy is a great example for people to follow. It is ideal for any club to have players through academy because they are cheaper and they give you more."

Fabian Schär also made another good impact keeping a clean sheet and scoring a 30-yard rocket.

Fabian Schär spoke after his stunning goal set Newcastle United on their way to a fourth successive home win against Burnley.



— Newcastle United FC February 26, 2019

Newcastle’s next game is against West Ham on Saturday.

