Scotland vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Scotland against Ukraine on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Scotland and Ukraine barely missed the 2022 World Cup but will play their postponed Nations League League B Group 1 game at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke's Scotland won their Nations League games against Armenia back in June but fell prey to Ireland as they sit within a point off leaders Ukraine.

After defeating Scotland at the same venue, Oleksandr Petrakov's men lost to Wales in the World Cup playoff final and continue to battle adversity of war back home and are not short of motivation despite relegation from League A of the Nations League after having to forfeit points after the game against Switzerland was called off due to COVID-19.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Scotland vs Ukraine date & kick-off time

Game: Scotland vs Ukraine Date: September 21, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 22) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Scotland vs Ukraine on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Sky Sports Main Event will be broadcasting the game in the United Kingdom, while the contest can be streamed live on the Premier Player app.

In India, the game can be caught on Sony Sports Network and streamed via SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Scotland squad & team news

Captain Andy Robertson is out injured for this month's games while Arsenal's Kieran Tierney returns and should start on the left, as Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous earns his first national team call-up.

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser returns from injury, and so do Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean from long-term layoffs to make the squad.

Scotland possible XI: Gordon; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Patterson, McGinn, McGregor, Tierney; Fraser, Adams, Christie

Position Players Goalkeepers Gordon, Kelly, McCrorie Defenders Hendry, McKenna, Taylor, Tierney, Ralston, Porteous, Patterson, Hickey Midfielders McLean, Jack, Armstrong, McGregor, McGinn, Turnbull, Gilmour, McTominay Forwards Christie, Fraser, Dykes, Adams

Ukraine squad & team news

A calf injury keeps Oleksandr Zinchenko sidelined till next month, with Mykola Shaparenko joining the Arsenal man on the sidelines on account of the ACL rupture the Dynamo Kyiv midfielder sustained in the Europa League clash with Fenerbahce.

It's between Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk in attack but a more presumptuous pair of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Andriy Yarmolenko to start in midfield.

Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Karavayev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Kovalenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Mudryk