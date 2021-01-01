'Schoolboy stuff!' - Keane takes aim at three Man Utd stars after Liverpool loss

The pundit believes the Red Devils as currently built are not good enough to challenge for the league

Roy Keane ripped into Manchester United after their 4-2 defeat to Liverpool on Thursday, taking particular aim at Fred, Luke Shaw and Dean Henderson as reasons the club in his eyes remains far behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were unable to prevent Liverpool from finding space in and around the box, and they helped Jurgen Klopp's side with several defensive errors that Keane called "schoolboy stuff".

They have already clinched a Champions League place for next season, but Keane thinks Manchester United have now reached their ceiling given their shortcomings.

What has been said?

“I know [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] perseveres with Fred, but I can’t see it," Keane told Sky Sports.

"How they think Fred is going to get Man United back to winning titles is beyond me, I know he dragged him off. But it’s just sloppy, it’s lazy, he’s hoping one of his mates gets him out of trouble.

"We’ve just mentioned it, Shaw, it’s schoolboy stuff, it sums it up and then Liverpool are on the front foot. Then, the goalkeeper, who didn’t look great tonight, mistake after mistake - poor, poor from United.

Keane did not allow the absence of captain Harry Maguire to be used as an excuse for the performance.

“Maguire is a loss but these are schoolboy errors," he said. "Fred is under no pressure there, gives it away. Shaw, an experienced international player.

"We’re building the goalkeeper up and asking if he’s going to be the future number one for United, but they’re falling short. Maguire is a loss for them, but that’s schoolboy errors there, nothing to do with missing Maguire.”

He also said Henderson has looked "small" in goal and might not be the answer for the club to permanently replace David de Gea, who could depart this summer after falling out of favour.

