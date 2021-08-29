Sancho and Varane could make first Man Utd starts at Wolves as Solskjaer gives team news update

The Norwegian boss has confirmed that the two summer signings are both in line to feature for the Red Devils at Molineux

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could make their first starts for Manchester United at Wolves.

United brought a long-running transfer saga to an end after striking a £73 million ($100m) deal for Sancho in July, prising him away from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract.

Varane became the Red Devils' second major signing of the summer a few weeks later with Real Madrid letting him go for £40 million ($50m) after a decade of service, and supporters could see both men in action together for the first time on Sunday.

What has been said?

Sancho has already made two cameo appearances from the bench for United but Varane has yet to make his debut, with Solskjaer now revealing why he has had to gradually ease both men into the fold.

The Norwegian has hinted that the pair will be in his line-up at Molineux while also providing an update on Edinson Cavani, who has only just returned to the club after his holidays.

"Both Raphael and Jadon have had a little bit of a delayed start to their pre-season with illness for Jadon and waiting for the visa and the quarantine for Rapha, but they’ve trained well this week,” the Norwegian head coach told MUTV.

“[With Cavani], every week is important early on, every training session is important. It’s like, last season, we had Carabao Cup games early on and everyone got game-time.

"Now it’s difficult with seven or eight days in between. You still want to spread it around a little bit and get the squad going because we know we need everyone, but it’s not as easy as that. So training has been important and it’s been good.”

Any other news?

Solskjaer was also able to give positive reports on Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles as they all continue down the comeback trail from injuries, and says No 2 goalkeeper Dean Henderson is close to returning after a bout of Covid-19.

"We tried to manage him [Scott] and he worked really hard to get fit without surgery, but it wasn’t possible in the end,” said the Red Devils boss. “Marcus, of course, is still rehabbing. He’s out on the grass running, so that looks good, but he’s still a few weeks away from training with the team.

"Alex is working hard and Dean has started on the grass after the effect of Covid so we’ve got those four that we’re trying to get back.”

