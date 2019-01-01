Salah: It would be beautiful to play alongside De Rossi at Liverpool

The Reds forward spent two seasons with the Italian at Roma and says he is one of the best players he's played alongside in his career

Mohamed Salah has praised former team-mate Daniele De Rossi and revealed that he would love to play alongside him again, albeit accepting it would now be difficult.

De Rossi is currently on the lookout for a new club for the first time in his career after the 36-year-old played his final game for Roma on Sunday, against Parma .

Salah was his team-mate for two seasons between 2015 and 2017 and only had kind words for the former international.

Article continues below

"He is a legend of the club and of Italian football, not just because he is a great friend of mine," Salah told Sky Sport Italia.

"I don't know what to say, I saw the game and the affection of the fans who saluted him. He made many sacrifices for his team, I would like to thank him. He is one of the best of which I have played with. Good luck for the future."

Salah was then quizzed on the possibility of De Rossi joining him at Anfield, something the Egyptian admitted he would enjoy.

"It would be beautiful," said the star when asked if De Rossi could join him in the Premier League. "But I don't know if it's possible. It would be pleasing for me to play with him again, he is an optimal player."

De Rossi’s career spanned nearly two decades and he made over 600 appearances for the Giallorossi , helping them win the in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

The midfielder has also been linked with a move to Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.

As for Salah, he and his Liverpool team-mates are preparing to take on in the final on Saturday.

It offers the former Roma man a shot at redemption after his disastrous final last season, in which he was forced to be replaced in the first-half with a shoulder injury. This time, though, the Egyptian is hoping for a different outcome.

"I am very excited,” he said. "Last year we lost and for this we want to redeem ourselves. It will be a very difficult match - we played Tottenham in the Premier League and beat them twice.

"However, this doesn't count. A final is a match on its own and we want to win it."