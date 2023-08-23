Spanish FA to hold urgent meeting as pressure grows on president Luis Rubiales to resign after Jennifer Hermoso kissing incident in aftermath of Women's World Cup final

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will hold a general assembly meeting after Luis Rubiales grabbed and kissed Jennifer Hermoso.

The scheduled meeting comes after Spain's 1-0 win in the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup, which saw Hermoso forcibly kissed by Rubiales at Stadium Australia.

Many are now calling for the 46-year-old to resign or be sacked, with details of the RFEF's emergency meeting having been released.

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation convenes, as a matter of urgency, an Extraordinary General Assembly for next Friday, August 25, starting at 12 noon, at the headquarters of the Ciudad del Futbol de las Rozas," the statement read.

"In addition, and based on the latest events that occurred during the award ceremony for the Women's World Cup won by the Spanish National Team last Sunday in Sydney, we would like to inform you that the internal proceedings of the Federation regarding integrity issues are open, as well as all other applicable protocols."

In what should have been a glorious moment for Spain after winning the World Cup, Rubiales decided to grab and kiss Hermoso, and some of her team-mates, as they made their way onto the platform to collect their medals.

It prompted outrage from the football world, with USWNT star Megan Rapinoe one to speak out as she told The Atlantic: "It made me think about how much we are required to endure.

"Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: Some of the players who stood up way back last year (in protest at poor treatment from their federation and their coach) still aren’t on the team. Maybe that was something that galvanized them, but you shouldn’t have to have that.

"There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch. What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy."

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez also expressed his anger at the "unacceptable gesture".

It remains to be seen what the outcome will be regarding action being taken against Rubiales, with Spanish football being marred by more controversy during what should be a time of celebration and joy.