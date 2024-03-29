How to watch today’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders is set to place on March 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET in match-10, IPL 2024.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders, both the teams are feeling enthusiastic about themselves after winning their last games, RCB beat the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in an exciting game.

An impressive track record has been built up by RCB at this venue, and they will be looking to build on their recent win. The starters for them have been in great shape, giving the team a strong base. Every member of the team will be motivated by this achievement.

However, the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling plan was not as strong as it should have been in their last game, which showed a possible weakness for the team. It's still unclear whether they will be able to handle these concerns and effectively compete with the hosts. The game looks like it will be very exciting because KKR wants to fix their bowling problems and beat a strong team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Date & Play Start Time

The IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on 29 March 2024, at 10:00 AM ET at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India.

Date 29 March 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 AM ET Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru, India

How to watch RCB vs KKR IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between RCB and KKR online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for WillowTV is SlighTV. SlingTV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A SlingTV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

RCB vs KKR Team News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captained by Faf du Plessis, have demonstrated resilience following an early defeat in the tournament. They got back on track quickly after losing the first game and beat the Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. Their great batting effort during a tough run chase has given the team confidence.

Du Plessis and his team want to use the fact that they have a good record at home to move up the points table. Virat Kohli's great performance in the last game against the Punjab Kings showed that he is in great shape, and he hopes to give the team a great start with du Plessis. But the middle order has had trouble in both games, which shows how important players like Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, and Glenn Maxwell are.

RCB's opening lineup is even stronger now that Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, and Mahipal Lomror have all played strong recently. The team counts on Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal to bowl well with the new ball, following up on their strong performances in the last game. However, the middle overs have been tough, and Alzarri Joseph and Cameron Green need to get back to playing their best to beat KKR's powerful hitters.

Glenn Maxwell and Mayank Dagar's support job with the ball is very important for keeping the pressure on the other team. RCB will need both their batting and bowling units to work together to get another important win in the event as they get ready to play against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Dagar, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror ( Impact Player)

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

The Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, showed how tough they were in a nail-biting match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning by a narrow margin of 4 runs. In one of the most exciting games of the season, KKR's lower middle order played with great calmness to win. On the other hand, Iyer wants his bowling team to do better because they had trouble getting into the swing of things at the beginning of the game.

The team is encouraged by Philip Salt's great form, as he has been hitting the ball hard all season. Along with the experienced Sunil Narine, KKR will be counting on this starting pair to get things off to a good start. The middle order didn't play very well in the last game, but Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, and Nitish Rana are expected to step up and do well against RCB.

The return of Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell gives KKR even more faith because they add depth to the batting order. But these are worries about the bowling, especially since Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana had a bad game the last time they played. With RCB's strong hitting order, they can't make mistakes with their lines and length.

The team will feel more confident after Sunil Narine's great performance in the last game, and his relationship with Varun Chakaravarthy will be very important in stopping the runs during the middle overs. KKR will also be counting on Andre Rossell and Suyash Sharma to be very important when it comes to helping with the ball.

As KKR gets ready to play with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they know how important it is for both their batting and bowling units to work together to keep winning games in the event.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Shreyas Iyer (c), Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravathy, Suyash Sharma(Impact Player)

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Royal challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL matches: