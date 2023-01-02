'See you soon!' - Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr fans ahead of grand unveiling in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Al-Nassr fans ahead of his unveiling in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo on way to Saudi Arabia

Will be unveiled to fans on January 3

Signed mammoth 2-year deal with club

WHAT HAPPENED? After putting pen to paper on what is the biggest salary football has ever seen, Ronaldo had a message for Al-Nassr fans ahead of his official unveiling as their newest signing. The club posted the brief video from Ronaldo, who looks to be flying in on a private jet, to their official Twitter account.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was confirmed as an Al-Nassr player on December 30, signing on a free transfer following the termination of his Manchester United deal in November after his bombshell TalkTV interview.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old is set to undergo his medicals upon arrival on January 2, before his official presentation on January 3.