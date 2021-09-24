Ronaldo impact excites De Gea as Man Utd go in search of 'big trophies'

The Red Devils goalkeeper believes the presence of the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford means bids for major silverware are on the cards

David de Gea admits the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United is already being felt, with the Portuguese's presence helping to put the Red Devils in the mix for "big trophies".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pulled off a major coup during the summer transfer window when luring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner back to England for a second spell at Old Trafford.

Despite now being 36 years of age, Ronaldo has hit four goals through three outings for United and has helped to raise collective belief and standards in a star-studded squad.

Article continues below

What has been said?

United goalkeeper De Gea told Sky Sports of Ronaldo's value to the cause: "I think that the impact is already there. It's amazing to have him back at home.

"He's already a legend in the club, so I think for the players, for the young lads, for everyone, he's a great guy to see every day how he works in the gym, how he treats himself, how he takes care of his body, and of himself.

"He is an amazing player and it's great to see him here every day working hard and helping the team.

"Let's see, like I said, now we have a bigger squad, big players - players with experience like Cristiano, like Raphael Varane, like me, Juan Mata - so we have more experience on the team.

"So let's see, it can be a great year."

Can Man Utd win a trophy?

Ronaldo is accustomed to collecting major honours, having helped United to three Premier League titles and a Champions League crown during his previous stint with the club.

He will be determined to bring the Red Devils' five-year wait for tangible success to a close in 2022, with De Gea confident that Solskjaer's side can challenge having enjoyed a productive summer transfer window that also delivered deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The Spanish shot-stopper added: "We signed good players and we already had a good squad.

"We are there at the top of the league fighting for every game, of course it is hard, it is the best league in the world.

"Every game is difficult, we want to fight for the big trophies, try to fight for the Premier League, the Champions League, for everything and I think we have the squad and the players and we have the fans with us so it's amazing. I think the club is in a good point.

"I think there are top teams fighting for the league, like always in the Premier League. So let's see what happens, be focused on the next games and just prepare properly and put everything on the pitch and in training."

United will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Aston Villa.

Further reading