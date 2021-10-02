River Plate vs Boca Juniors: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The fifth Superclasico of 2021 sees fans finally return to the Monumental as the hosts look to bolster their title challenge with a win

Argentina's Liga Profesional keeps on rolling this weekend with another Superclasico, as River Plate welcomes Boca Juniors to the Monumental.

Instead of beginning a new league season at the start of 2021 following Boca's victory in the Copa Diego Armando Maradona, the Argentine footballing authorities sanctioned another cup competition, which ran from February to June and was won by Colon.

In July, the wait was over and the first league tournament started since the beginning of the pandemic. All 26 top-tier teams will play each other once, with the season scheduled to finish in the second weekend of December.

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors

River made a slow start to the second half of 2021, winning just two of their opening five league games while also crashing out of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Atletico Mineiro and losing out to Boca on penalties in the Copa Argentina.

Marcelo Gallardo's men have found their way as of late, though, climbing up the league at a steady pace to establish themselves as title challengers at the halfway mark.

Last Saturday's 3-1 win over Central Cordoba was their fifth in their last six outings, a run which left them just two points shy of league leaders Talleres at the end of the round.

Boca too struggled for form after the break for the Copa America and also went out of the Copa to Mineiro, during a run of poor results which ultimately cost coach Miguel Angel Russo his job.

Interim trainer Sebastian Battaglia has overseen an upturn in their fortunes, although it may have come too late to save the Xeneize's defence of their 2019-20 league title, the last played in Argentina.

Sunday's Superclasico is the fifth of 2021, but the first to boast fans after health regulations were relaxed to allow limited capacities. The passion and atmosphere is back this Sunday at the famed Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, River Plate’s stomping ground.



Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel October 3 1pm/4pm River Plate vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz

River vs Boca team news

The hosts are waiting on forward Matias Suarez, who is currently nursing a slight knee injury and remains doubtful for Sunday's clash.

Defensive pair Jonathan Maidana and David Martinez are also racing against the clock to be declared fit after suffering muscular injuries.

Colombia winger Sebastian Villa has resumed training following his stand-off with the Boca management, but will not be picked for the Superclasico due to his prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Eduardo Salvio, meanwhile, could make an appearance on the bench for the visitors for the first time since rupturing a cruciate ligament in March.

What other Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel October 2 9:30am/12:30pm Godoy Cruz vs Newell's Fanatiz October 2 9:30am/12:30pm Platense vs Patronato Fanatiz October 2 11:45/2:45pm Huracan vs Arsenal Fanatiz October 2 2pm/5pm Atl. Tucuman vs San Lorenzo Fanatiz October 2 4:15pm/7:15pm Velez vs Independiente Fanatiz October 3 9:30am/12:30pm Gimnasia vs Sarmiento Fanatiz October 3 9:30am/12:30pm Rosario Central vs Argentinos Juniors Fanatiz October 3 4:15pm/7:15pm Racing Club vs Estudiantes Fanatiz October 4 2pm/5pm Defensa y Justicia vs Talleres Fanatiz October 4 4:15pm/7:15pm Colon vs Banfield Fanatiz

