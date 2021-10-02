Rennes vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Paris Saint-Germain is hoping to continue its perfect start to the Ligue 1 season when it visits Rennes on Sunday.

PSG has already won its first eight games of the season and will become only the second team in French top-flight history to win its first nine games if it can pick up all three points at Rennes.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Rennes vs PSG Date October 3, 2021 Times 7am ET, 4am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Rennes roster Goalkeepers Salin, Gomis, Bonet, Alemdar Defenders Truffert, Balde, Aguerd, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traore Midfielders Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait, Majer, Ugochukwu, Martin Forwards Terrier, Guirassy, Sulemana, Doku, Tchaouna, Abline, Diouf, Laborde, Tel

Jeremy Doku remains absent for Rennes, who will also have to do without Jeremy Gelin and Lovro Majer.

Two wins from its first eight games leave Rennes sitting in 13th, but it has picked up four points from its first two games in the Europa Conference League, including a convincing draw with Premier League side Tottenham.

Predicted Rennes starting XI: Gomis; Traore, Bade, Aguerd, Meling; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait; Laborde, Guirassy, Sulemana.

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Donnarumma, Letellier Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Rafinha, Danilo Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Simons, Gharbi Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG in midweek against Manchester City, but is still waiting on his first Ligue 1 goal since his summer move from Barcelona.

Fellow new signing Sergio Ramos is yet to make his debut and will miss out again, alongside Juan Bernat.

Last five results

Rennes results PSG results Vitesse 1-2 Rennes (Sep 30) PSG 2-0 Man City (Sep 28) Bordeaux 1-1 Rennes (Sep 26) PSG 2-0 Montpellier (Sep 25) Rennes 6-0 Clermont (Sep 22) Metz 1-2 PSG (Sep 22) Marseille 2-0 Rennes (Sep 19) PSG 2-1 Lyon (Sep 19) Rennes 2-2 Tottenham (Sep 16) Club Brugge 1-1 PSG (Sep 15)

Head-to-head