Real Madrid vs Vallecano: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Real Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga fixture on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The hosts have won each of their last 10 home matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, with 40 goals scored and just nine conceded, their second-best current run of consecutive home wins against a current opponent in the competition, after Getafe (14).

Moreover, Vallecano is Karim Benzema's one of the most favourite opponents as the French striker has scored 10 goals in 11 games against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, an average of 0.91 per game, the Frenchman's best average against a single opponent with at least three meetings in the competition.

It is also a milestone match for Carlo Ancelotti who will be managing his 150th LaLiga match (W105 D21 L23), becoming the fourth coach in the club's history to reach this figure in the competition, after Miguel Muñoz (424), Zinedine Zidane (183) and Vicente del Bosque (153).

Real Madrid have little to play for as Barcelona have already been crowned champions whereas Vallecano are placed 11th in the standings with 46 points from 11 matches, safe from getting relegated.

Real Madrid vs Vallecano kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm EDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm EDT in the US on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Vallecano online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN Deportes and will be available to stream via ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid was miss Vinicius after he was shown a red card against Valencia. Whereas, Mariano is out with an injury. The rest of the squad is fit and available.

However, Ancelotti might rotate the squad as he had suggested before the Valencia game to rest his key players. The Italian has also called up youngster Alvaro Rodriguez for the match.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Modric; Asensio, Rodriguez, Rodrygo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis Lopez Defenders: Vallejo, Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy. Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric. Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Rodrygo.

Vallecano team news

Esteban Saveljich has recovered from a long-term injury and should feature in the game. Oscar Valentin will also return after serving his one-match ban and should replace Pathe Ciss in midfield.

But Mario Suarez will miss the trip to the Bernabeu as he remains suspended.

Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, F. Garcia; Comesana, Valentin; Palazon, Trejo, A. Garcia; De Tomas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dimitrievski, Morro, Lopez. Defenders: Catena, Lejune, Mumin, Saveljich, Garcia, Chavarria, Balliu, Hernandez Midfielders: Comesana, Lopez, Ciss, Valentin, Trejo, Pozo. Forwards: Garcia, Palazon, Sanchez, Camello, De Tomas, Falcao, Martin.

Head-to-Head Record

In their past five meetings, Vallecano have won two matches while Los Blancos have won on three occasions.

Date Match Competition 08/11/2022 Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid La Liga 260/02/2022 Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga 07/11/2021 Real Madrid 2-1 Vallecano La Liga 29/04/2019 Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga 15/12/2018 Real Madrid 1-0 Vallecano La Liga

