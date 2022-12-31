WATCH: Some apology! Dropped Rashford steps off the naughty step to score crucial goal for Man Utd against Wolves

Marcus Rashford was left out of the starting XI for Man Utd against Wolves but came on in the second half and broke the deadlock at Molineux.

Rashford benched at Wolves

Dropped for disciplinary reasons

Comes on and puts Man Utd ahead

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcus Rashford was left out of the starting XI at Wolves by manager Erik ten Hag for disciplinary reasons but made an impact as a substitute. The striker replaced Alejandro Garnacho at half-time and went on to score the winner for the Red Devils in the 76th minute. Rashford thought he'd added a second minutes later but saw his effort ruled out for handball.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford's goal was a vital one as it secured all three points and sent Man Utd into 2023 in the Premier League's top four. Ten Hag will feel he made his point by benching Rashford and he also seemed to draw the perfect response from the striker, who came on and changed the match.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Rashford will be hoping he's done enough to return to the starting XI when the Red Devils return to action on Tuesday against Bournemouth.