Rakitic unsure if Barcelona will do the 'normal' thing with Valverde's future

The Liga-winning coach at the Blaugrana helm is set to see his contract expire at the end of the season, with no extension put in place as yet

Ivan Rakitic says it would be “normal” for Barcelona to offer Ernesto Valverde a new contract, but has admitted that he is unsure of the club’s plans for their current manager.

As things stand, the Blaugrana will be entering the market for a new boss this summer.

Valverde will see his current deal expire at the end of the season, with no fresh terms on the table as yet.

Article continues below

With a La Liga and Copa del Rey double having been enjoyed under the 54-year-old last season, and with the promise of both of those titles being defended in 2019, an extension would appear to be a formality.

Questions have, however, been asked of a coach whose side is also chasing down another Champions League crown and Rakitic concedes the Barca players remain in the dark when it comes to future plans.

The Croatian midfielder told reporters after a 2-1 victory away at Getafe: "It's an issue for the boss and the club [to decide on].

"We're really happy with him and the whole coaching setup.

"The most normal [scenario] would be that he continues with us, but we have to focus on our job, which is playing and winning football games. Let them [the club and Valverde] decide what's for the best."

Rakitic has remained a regular for Barca during Valverde’s time at Camp Nou and started in a deep-lying central midfield role against Getafe.

He is delighted to have played his part in the collection of three more points, with Barca having opened 2019 after the winter break in Spain with a hard-fought success which has taken them five clear at the top of the Liga table.

"All teams struggle against Getafe," said Rakitic.

"They're a strong, compact team. Their coach [Jose Bordalas] knows what he has to do and his team are well drilled.

"It's an important win and we have to keep following this path. We go home happy and now prepare for what's to come."