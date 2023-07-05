Racing Club vs San Lorenzo: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Racing Club and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news

San Lorenzo will be looking to continue their two-game winning streak when they travel to the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Peron to face Racing Club on Wednesday night.

From finishing the campaign as runners-up last season to hovering in mid-table this campaign, Racing Club have found it difficult to replicate the heroics of the previous campaign. The Buenos Aires-based club were riding on a 4-game losing streak in the month of April and May pushing them down the table.

Despite their struggles, Racing Club have picked up a bit of momentum in their previous two encounters and with the teams above them narrowly packed on points, they have the perfect opportunity to climb up a few spots.

Their shambolic record of conceding 30 goals in 22 games is a major reason for their downfall but considering San Lorenzo has often found it difficult to register themselves on the scoresheet, Fernando Gago will be hoping to produce an upset in front of their faithful.

The Saints are enjoying an impeccable campaign in Argentina's top division sitting on the third spot tied on points with Tallarez and they'll look to leapfrog the latter with a win on Wednesday. Winless before Saturday's clash against Rosario Central, the 1-0 victory at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain will give the away side massive confidence entering into the contest.

Despite scoring just 21 goals this season ( the lowest in the competition), Ruben Insua's men boast of a scintillating defensive record having conceded just eight goals in 22 games. An extension to this brilliant record could see them close the gap to league leaders River Plate to just 6 points and write another fairytale for themselves.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Racing Club vs San Lorenzo kick-off time

Date: July 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 6.30 p.m. ET/ 3.30 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón

The Liga Profesional Argentina game between Racing Club and San Lorenzo will be played on Thursday, July 5, with kick-off at 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Racing Club vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream live online through Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Racing Club team news

Racing Club are on the verge of welcoming Emiliano Vecchio after the midfielder has been sidelined since October 2022 owing to an ACL injury. The midfielder is scheduled to return to action in the first week of July and could prove to be a massive addition for the club before their clash against San Lorenzo.

Another absentee for Racing Club would be Johan Carbonero who has been out of action for a large part of the campaign. The winger suffered a cruciate ligament injury and will be sidelined until early November.

Racing Club's manager, Fernando Gago, seems to have found the perfect balance in his backline as they are yet to concede in their previous two games and could look to continue with the same defensive line against San Lorenzo.

Racing Club probable XI: Tagliamonte; Mura, Aviles, Piovi; Nardoni, Moreno, Gomez, Rojas; Oroz, Romero, Hauche

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leon, Suarez, Tagliamonte, Arias Defenders: Insua, Mora, Catrial, Sigali, Aviles, Piovi, Galvan, Pillud, Opazo, Quiros Midfielders: Oroz, Cardona, Gomez, Ojeda, Fertoli, M. Quiroz, Rodriguez, Nardoni, Moreno, Miranda, Rojas Forwards: Degregorio, Hauche, Saliadarre, Guerrero, Vera, Romero, Perez, Reniero, Fernandez

San Lorenzo team news

Ruben Dario Insua has the luxury of choosing from a fit roster with San Lorenzo not possessing any massive injury concerns. The manager will look to continue his winning streak of 2 games and will opt out against making any changes to his winning squad.

The standout player for the Saints in their two consecutive victories has been Malcolm Braida, and all eyes will once again be on the Argentine to guide his team to glory. Braida has bagged himself a goal and an assist since his return and could prove significantly important in his team's clash against Racing Club.

San Lorenzo probable XI: Batalla; Perez, Gattoni, Hernandez; Giay, Maroni, Campi, Braida; Leguizamon, Barrios, Bareiro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Batalla, Lopez Defenders: Rosane, James, Campi, Silva, Gattoni, Hernandez, Perez, R. Perez, Herrera Midfielders: Perruzzi, Goyeneche, Giay, Sanchez, Elias, Insaurralde, Martegani, Meli, Maroni, Calcaterra, Irala, Leguizamon Forwards: Bareiro, Peralta Bauer, Perea, Cerutti, Balndi, Vombergar, Barrios, Braida, Hernandez

Head-to-Head Record

There isn't much to separate the two sides in their head-to-head record with both Racing Club and San Lorenzo securing themselves a win each and sharing the spoils on two occasions.

Date Match Competition 23 Aug 2022 Racing Club 1-2 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional de Futbol 7 May 2022 San Lorenzo 1-1 Racing Club Copa de la Liga Profesional 14 September 2021 San Lorenzo 1-1 Racing Club Liga Profesional de Futbol 9 May 2021 Racing Club 2-0 San Lorenzo Copa de la Liga Profesional

Useful links