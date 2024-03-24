How to watch today’s Purdue vs Utah State NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAA March madness game between Purdue and Utah State, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The clash between the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 20 Utah State Aggies is set to take place on March 24, at 2:40 PM ET for this year's NCAA March Madness.

Purdue comes into the game with an impressive record, they are 18-4 against Big Ten teams, and 12-0 in the games outside of conference play. Ranking fifth in the Big Ten, they hold opponents to 69.6 points per game and a 41.7 shooting percentage, which shows how good their defense is.

Article continues below

On the other hand, Utah State's 15-5 record in MWC play shows how strong they are. They have a perfect 5-0 record in games decided by less than four points, which shows how well they can play when things get tough.

As for scoring, Purdue averages an impressive 83.2 points per game, which is a lot more than Utah State's usual 70.3 points per game. While Utah State's offense scores an average of 80.0 points per game. Purdue's defense gives up an average of 69.6 points per game.

Purdue vs Utah State: Date & Kick-off Time

The match between Purdue Boilermakers and Utah State Aggies in the second round of the NCAA Tournament will take place on March 24 at 2:40 PM ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.

Date March 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 2:40 PM ET / 11:40 PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Purdue vs Utah State NCAA March madness game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

To watch the Purdue Boilermakers vs Utah State Aggies game live on TV, tune in to CBS. Fans without CBS can also catch the action Between Purdue Boilermakers vs Utah State Aggies live on Paramount+.

Plans for Paramount+ start at $5.99/month and go up to $11.99/month.

Purdue vs Utah State Team News

Purdue Team News

The Purdue Boilermakers are a strong team in this tournament, even though they lost last year. They made history by becoming only the second team in the NCAA tournament history to lose a 1-16 game.

Zach Edey, their 7-foot-4 center, is widely thought to be one of the best players in college basketball and is the team's main strength. With so many good shooters around him, Purdue is one of the best teams in the country when it comes to 3-point shooting percentage.

Coach Matt Painter is in charge of this strong team. He has not been to the final four before, but this year is a great chance for him to do so. The Boilermakers can win the championship because they have a strong team that does well on both ends of the court.

Utah State Team News

Utah State won the Mountain West conference's regular season title, mostly because of the great play of great Osobor, who transferred from Montana State. As Osobor played in the paint, he was a constant threat to get a double-double for the Aggies. he was a tough opponent to beat.

The team's remarkable 3-point shooting percentage, which placed them in the national rankings that are just outside of the top 10, further highlights their success. Utah State is also very good at defense, especially when it comes to stopping opponents from making 3-point shots. They are one of the top five teams in the country when it comes to 3-point percentage defense, which is very important in today's game where many teams depend on shooting from outside the arc a lot.

Utah State has a strong defense, but they will have to work hard to score on offense. They are great at guarding the perimeter, but they could improve how well they shoot 3-pointers. As the Aggies move through the tournament, the most important question will be whether they can find consistent offensive production to go with their strong defense.