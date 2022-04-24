Pulisic reveals what Tuchel told him before USMNT international came on to score Chelsea's winner vs West Ham

Christian Pulisic has revealed what Thomas Tuchel said to him before the USMNT international's dramatic late winner against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The forward came off the bench and proved the crucial key to unlocking the deadlock for the Blues at Stamford Bridge, as he struck late against a 10-men Hammers side to grab three vital points for the hosts.

That steadies the ship for the club in their bid to cement their top-four status, and now, Pulisic has opened up on what was asked of him by his coach before he took to the pitch in search of a crucial contribution.

What did Tuchel say to Pulisic before his winning goal?

"He just said to make a difference," Pulisic stated in his post-match comments. "To combine and make opportunities.

"It feels good to be more secure in the top four. We need a win at home and it feels great in front of our fans. We need to finish the season strong.

"[We've got] some good league games and then a final. I needed to come in and make a difference and show I want to be playing."

What did Tuchel say on Pulisic's performance?

The forward's manager was delighted to see his player make the promised contribution asked of him, and addressed as much in his own post-match interview, while highlighting the contributions of Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech off the bench too.

"I am happy for him," he added. "I told him he had a good impact.

"Romelu was involved with the penalty. Hakim was dangerous and Puli got the goal. He lacked confidence in recent matches."

