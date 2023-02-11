PSG star Neymar INFURIATING locals with loud music & late-night parties at his villa as residents vent their anger

Neymar's neighbours have been complaining about the PSG star following a series of loud parties at his villa in the French capital.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar is in hot water for his antics off the pitch after upsetting his neighbours with his night-time activities, according to The Parisien. The Brazilian has angered local residents near his Bougival home with a series of parties, including a recent bash to celebrate his 31st birthday. Local mayor Luc Wattelle has said Neymar's parties are "prodigiously annoying" for the local community.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar is known for having a fondness for parties and has a habit of missing games whenever his sister Rafaella's birthday rolls around. The 31-year-old has now been in Paris for six years, since making the shock move from Barcelona in 2017, and his current deal runs until 2025.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wattelle has described the PSG star as a "disrespectful individual." Wattelle has also admitted it's little use fining the superstar as it would have little impact. He explained, "We could fine him, but what can we do with someone who doesn’t give a toss about paying a €135 fine given his wages?" Neymar is thought to earn €36 million per season currently at PSG.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? PSG return to action in Ligue 1 on Saturday afternoon at Monaco.