Poland vs Wales: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The two nations lock horns for the first time since 2009 in the opening match of the 2022-23 Nations League

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League gets underway on Wednesday, with Wales and Poland meeting in the first match of the tournament.

This will be the first meeting of these countries since 2009. Poland has won the last four meetings. Of the eight all-time matches, the only Wales win came in 1973.

Position Poland roster Goalkeepers Szczęsny, Skorupski, Drągowski, Grabara Defenders Glik, Bereszyński, Bednarek, Kędziora, Puchacz, Kamiński, Cash, Walukiewicz, Gumny, Kiwior, Pestka, Wieteska Midfielders Krychowiak, Grosicki, Zieliński, Linetty, Klich, Frankowski, Jóźwiak, Góralski, Szymański, Płacheta, Szymański, Bielik, Kamiński, Zalewski, Żurkowski, Kun, Michalak Forwards Lewandowski, Milik, Piątek, Świderski, Buksa

Poland enters the Nations League with high expectations. The team has qualified for the 2022 World Cup, marking the first time since 2002/2006 that the country has earned consecutive appearances on football's biggest stage.

In the Nations League, Poland has finished third in its group in both of the previous iterations of this tournament. Can this be the year that the team takes a step forward?

Poland is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 75 goals for the country in 129 international appearances. The Bayern Munich star is the nation’s leading goalscorer by a wide margin, with Włodzimierz Lubański’s 48 goals being second.

Predicted Poland starting XI: Cash, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszynski, Bielik, Zielinski, Góralski, Moder, Szymanski, Lewandowski; Szczesny

Position Wales roster Goalkeepers Hennessey, Ward, A. Davies Defenders Gunter, B. Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Mepham, Rodon, N. Williams, Norrington-Davies, Denham Midfielders Ramsey, Allen, Wilson, J. Williams, Morrell, Smith, Levitt, Johnson, Colwill, Thomas, Burns Forwards Bale, James, Moore, Matondo, Harris

Wales is one of the four teams that were promoted to the top flight of the Nations League after the last tournament, when the team won group B4 over Finland, Ireland and Bulgaria to advance up a level.

Gareth Bale is Wale’s top player. The Real Madrid winger is the all-time leading goalscorer for Wales with 38 goals in 102 appearances for the senior national team. Bale is a six-time Welsh Footballer of the Year.

Wales hasn’t lost a match since last June, falling in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 to Denmark. The team’s last nine matches have ended in either a win or draw.

Predicted Wales starting XI: Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, Wilson, Williams, Bale, James; Hennessey

Last five results

Poland results Wales results Poland 2-0 Sweden (Mar 29) Wales 1-1 Czech Republic (Mar 29) Scotland 1-1 Poland (Mar 24) Wales 2-1 Austria (Mar 25) Poland 1-2 Hungary (Nov 15 2021) Wales 1-1 Belgium (Nov 16 2021) Andorra 1-4 Poland (Nov 12 2021) Wales 5-1 Belarus (Nov 13 2021) Albania 0-1 Poland (Oct 12 2021) Estonia 0-1 Wales (Oct 11 2021)

Head-to-head