How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Two National League heavyweights cross swords at the Citizens Bank Arena as Philadelphia Phillies face Atlanta Braves in an MLB clash.

Philadelphia Phillies kick off the new 2024 MLB campaign as they look to replicate their sublime form from last term. The Phillies scored 796 runs with a batting average of 0.256 and had the fourth-highest PCT in the National League with a statistic of 0.556.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Braves were seeded at the summit of the National League East as they managed 104 wins and 58 losses last season. The visitors scored 947 runs as they had the most runs in the MLB alongside the highest batting average of 0.276.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Phillies vs Braves game.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Date & First Pitch Time

Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves square off at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 28, 2024. The two sides will kick-start the encounter at 3:05 pm ET / 12:05 pm PT.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Tip-off time 3:05 pm ET / 12:05 pm PT Arena Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atalanta Braves on MLB.tv through FuboTV,

which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Rosters and Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Castellanos managed two home runs as he'll be the player to watch out for the hosts alongside Whit Merrifield and David Dahl, who scored two home runs a piece.

Merrifield also scored the highest hots with 12 hits, four doubles, a triple, covering a total of 24 bases for the Phillies.

Johan Rojas had 45 at bats alongside four runs, seven hits, a double, and two triples as the center-fielder has an astonishing batting average of 0.156 and an on-base percentage of 0.174.

The day-to-day reserves for the Phillies include Rafael Marchan (hand), Ryan Burr (shoulder), Weston Wilson (hand), Michael Rucker (finger), Andrew Painter (elbow), and Dominic Pipkin.

Due to their knocks, Taijuan Walker, Orion Kekering, and Dylan Covey will start the campaign in the treatment room.

Atalanta Braves

Jarred Kelenic scored 42 at bats in 15 games, scoring three runs and three hits with a batting average of 0.071.

Michael Harris II, Orlando Arcia, Forrest Wall, and Jordan Luplow were the standout players in terms of home runs, as the four players scored three home runs.

Michael Harris II also garnered 13 hits, one double, and seven runs throughout last season, and he could play an integral role again.

On the injury front, the Braves are tipped to remain without the services of Ian Anderson (elbow), Angel Perdomo (elbow), JP Ritchie (UCL), Adam Maier, and Blake Burkhalter. At the same time, Isaiah Drake is listed as a day-to-day reserve because of a cramp he suffered during the Spring Breakout game.

Recent results

Philadelphia Phillies

Date Opponent Result 25 March 2024 Tampa Bay (L) 6-3 24 March 2024 Toronto (W) 2-0 23 March 2024 New York Yankees (T) 6-6 22 March 2024 Detroit (L) 4-3 21 March 2024 Tampa Bay (L) 6-5

Atlanta Braves