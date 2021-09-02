Peru vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

La Celeste are on a three-game winless streak in qualification, but will fancy themselves against La Blanquirroja, who remain at the foot of the table

Uruguay will hope to wrestle back momentum in their quest for Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification when they face Peru in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Nacional in Lima this week.

Watch Peru vs Uruguay on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

La Celeste are on a three-game winless streak in qualification, but will fancy their chances against La Blanquirroja, who remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Peru vs Uruguay Date September 2, 2021 Times 9pm ET, 6pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Networks fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Peru roster Goalkeepers Gallese, Carvallo, Caceda Defenders Advincula, Ramos, Trauco, Corzo, Abram, Trauco, Callens, Lopez, Lora Midfielders Yotun, Cueva, Carrillo, Tapia, Flores, Gonzales, Pena, Cartagena, Garcia, Costa, Tavara Forwards Guerrero, Ruidiaz, Lapadula

With no uncapped players in their squad for the September international break, La Blanquirroja know they will have to rely on experience if they are to turn a miserable start in qualification for Qatar around.

Having appeared at their first World Cup since 1982 at Russia 2018 three years ago, a repeat seems unlikely this time around, unless Ricardo Gareca can spin things around drastically.

Predicted Peru starting XI: Gallese; Corzo, Abram, Callens, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Carrillo, Pena, Cueva; Lapadula.

Position Uruguay roster Goalkeepers Muslera, Campana, Rochet* Defenders Godin, Caceres, Gimenez, Vina, Gonzalez, Araujo, Piquerez* Midfielders Vecino, Nandez, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, Pereiro, Arambarri, Gorriaran, Ugarte* Forwards J. Rodriguez, Gomez, B. Rodriguez, Alvarez*, Martinez*, Terans*

*denotes uncapped player

The inclusion of six novice faces in Oscar Tabarez's latest squad suggests something of a post-Copa America sea change, where La Celeste fell short on penalties to Colombia.

Veteran talents such as Diego Godin remain in command at the back, however, suggesting that their path to next year's tournament will be back on course by the end of this month, even without Luis Suarez or Edinson Cavani among their ranks.

Predicted Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Nandez, Gimenez, Godin, Vina; Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur; De Arrascaeta; J. Rodriguez, Gomez.

Last five results

Peru results Uruguay results Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 9) Uruguay 0 (2)-(4) 0 Colombia (Jul 3) Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5) Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 28) Peru 3 (4)-(3) 3 Paraguay (Jul 2) Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay (Jun 24) Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Jun 27) Uruguay 1-1 Chile (Jun 21) Ecuador 2-2 Peru (Jun 23) Argentina 1-0 Uruguay (Jun 18)

Head-to-head