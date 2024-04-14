How to watch today’s New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The highly-anticipated NBA clash between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers is set to take place on April 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.
The Pelicans are currently ranked sixth, just ahead of the 8th-ranked Lakers. While the Lakers score 118.0 points per game, which is a little more than the Pelicans' 115.2 points per game average.
In the case of rebounds per game, the Lakers get 43.2 rebounds per game, while the Pelicans get 44.0, and the Pelicans have 27.0 assists per game, while the Lakers have 28.5.
As both teams are trying to secure a better place in the upcoming tournament, this game should be extremely competitive and show off the skills of their best players.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and Tip-off Time
The high-voltage NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers will take place on 14 April 2024, at 3:30 pm ET, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, USA.
|Date
|14 April 2024
|Tip-off Time
|3:30 pm ET
|Arena
|Smoothie King Center
|Location
New Orleans, LA, USA
How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans can watch this thrilling match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass.
Additionally, fans can watch this match on Bally Sports New Orleans, and Spectrum SportsNet and can listen to SiriusXM, WRNO 99.5FM, KGLA 105.7FM, and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers Team News
New Orleans Pelicans Team News
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a lot of problems with their lineup before their important match.
Jarred Vanderbilt is marked as GTD (Game Time Decision) makes the team's lineup even less certain. Vanderbilt has been extremely beneficial to the team in defensive setup and rebounds.
As well, the Lakers will be without Christian Wood and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who are both listed as OFS (Out for the Season).
Because of these absences, the Lakers will probably have to modify their strategy and depend more on the players who have to fill in against a tough team like the New Orleans Pelicans.
Los Angeles Lakers Team News
The Pelicans' depth and toughness will be placed to the test as both Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. are marked as OUT. The team's perimeter defense and shooting will be affected by Marshall's absence, while Nance's departure will be felt in terms of rebounding and interior defense.
Even with these losses, the Pelicans will rely on their star player, Zion Williamson, who is scoring 23.0 points per game on average this season. His performance will be highly significant for them to stay in first place in the very competitive Western Conference standings.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA matches:
|Date
|Results
|10 Feb 2024
|Lakers 139-122 Pelicans
|01 Jan 2024
|Pelicans 129-109 Lakers
|15 Mar 2023
|Pelicans 108-123 Lakers
|16 Feb 2023
|Lakers 120-102 Pelicans
|05 Feb 2023
|Pelicans 131-126 Lakers