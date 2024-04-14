How to watch today’s New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers, including how to watch and team news.

The highly-anticipated NBA clash between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers is set to take place on April 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.

The Pelicans are currently ranked sixth, just ahead of the 8th-ranked Lakers. While the Lakers score 118.0 points per game, which is a little more than the Pelicans' 115.2 points per game average.

In the case of rebounds per game, the Lakers get 43.2 rebounds per game, while the Pelicans get 44.0, and the Pelicans have 27.0 assists per game, while the Lakers have 28.5.

As both teams are trying to secure a better place in the upcoming tournament, this game should be extremely competitive and show off the skills of their best players.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers will take place on 14 April 2024, at 3:30 pm ET, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, USA.

Date 14 April 2024 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET Arena Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, LA, USA

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this thrilling match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass.

Additionally, fans can watch this match on Bally Sports New Orleans, and Spectrum SportsNet and can listen to SiriusXM, WRNO 99.5FM, KGLA 105.7FM, and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers Team News

New Orleans Pelicans Team News

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a lot of problems with their lineup before their important match.

Jarred Vanderbilt is marked as GTD (Game Time Decision) makes the team's lineup even less certain. Vanderbilt has been extremely beneficial to the team in defensive setup and rebounds.

As well, the Lakers will be without Christian Wood and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who are both listed as OFS (Out for the Season).

Because of these absences, the Lakers will probably have to modify their strategy and depend more on the players who have to fill in against a tough team like the New Orleans Pelicans.

Los Angeles Lakers Team News

The Pelicans' depth and toughness will be placed to the test as both Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. are marked as OUT. The team's perimeter defense and shooting will be affected by Marshall's absence, while Nance's departure will be felt in terms of rebounding and interior defense.

Even with these losses, the Pelicans will rely on their star player, Zion Williamson, who is scoring 23.0 points per game on average this season. His performance will be highly significant for them to stay in first place in the very competitive Western Conference standings.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA matches: