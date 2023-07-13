Palmeiras vs São Paulo: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Copa do Brasil match between Palmeiras and São Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Local rivals Sao Paulo and Palmeiras lock horns once again for the second-leg of the quarter-final clash at the Allianz Parque.

Despite winning the first leg, Sao Paulo would be wary of their record playing away from home and their shambolic outings on the road could be a reason for their downfall once again.

Palmeiras are on a winless streak extending up to five games as they look to progress in a competition they last won in 2020. But the 5-times winner's performance in the previous leg could be a point of concern as they registered just one shot in their defeat and the stalemate against Flamengo during the weekend just adds fuel to an ongoing fire.

Sao Paulo does have an advantage heading into the crucial clash but their away record could boost the hosts' chances of qualifying. The Brazilian side has garnered just four points out of seven games played away from home while their home record suggests a different story with 10 wins from 12 games.

The two sides had crossed swords in the tournament last year as well with Sao Paulo throwing away a first-leg lead at the Allianz Parque and only winning on penalties and Dorival Junior will be looking to avoid a repeat of that episode at any cost.

Palmeiras vs São Paulo kick-off time

Date: July 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Venue: Allianz Parque

The Copa do Brasil quarter-finals second leg between Palmeiras and Sao Paulo will be played on July 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch Palmeiras vs São Paulo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and will not be available to stream live online. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's live match center.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

The midfield duo of Ze Rafael and Colombian Eduard Atuesta are sidelined due to injuries and are touted to stay out of the team for a long time.

Forward Artur returned to the side against Flamengo and could keep Real Madrid-bound Endrick out of the side in the crucial clash.

Palmeiras will also miss the service of Rafael Navarro who was left out of the squad at the weekend. The Brazilian forward has completed a loan move to MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.

Palmeiras Predicted XI: Weverton; Mayke, Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez; Richard Rios, Luan, Gabriel Menino, Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Artur.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Vinicius, Lomba Defenders: Vanderlan, Gomez, Garcia, Cerqueria, Naves, Mayke, Luan, Piquerez Midfielders: Montoya, Guilherme, Jhon, Rios, Tabata, Fabinho, Menino Forwards: Endrick, Lopes, Rony, Artur

São Paulo team news

Sao Paulo's veteran defender, Rafinha, picked up a knock on the weekend. The likes of Giuliano Galoppo and Talles Costa are out from the centre of the field, while defenders Igor Vinicius and Welington join Erison on the bench.

Sao Paulo Predicted XI: Rafael; Nathan Mendes, Arboleda, Franco, Caio Paulista; Pablo Maia, Gabriel Neves, Luciano; Wellington Rato, Calleri, Rodrigo Nestor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Defenders: D. Costa, Franco, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Walce, Belem, Welington, Paulista, Patryck, Orejuela, Nathan, Ramos, Lanza Midfielders: Maia, Luan, Mendez, Neves, Nestor, Rodriguinho, Anderson, Rato, Vilhena, Paulo, David, Alisson Forwards: Calleri, Luciano, Juan

Head-to-Head Record

Palmeiras will be vying to avenge their first-leg defeat as they have been the more dominant side in the recent clashes between the two outfits winning two and drawing two.

Date Match Competition 6 July 2023 São Paulo 1-0 Palmeiras Copa do Brasil 12 June 2023 São Paulo 0-2 Palmeiras Brasileiro Série A 23 January 2023 Palmeiras 0-0 São Paulo Paulista Série A 17 October 2022 Palmeiras 0-0 São Paulo Brasileiro Série A 15 July 2022 Palmeiras 2-1 São Paulo Copa do Brasil

