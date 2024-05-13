How to watch today's San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies, including how to watch and team news.

The San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies to kick off a three-game series of MLB matchups on May 13, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET at Padres' home ground.

The series is currently tied at 2-2 between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies in the National League West. This upcoming matchup will be the fifth meeting between these teams this season.

The Padres have a 22-21 overall record and a less impressive 10-13 record at home. They are positioned in the second place in the NL West. Their team has a batting average of .256 which places them in the 4th place in the league.

On the other hand, the Rockies have had a terrible time on the road, going 3-16 and having a record of 12–28 overall, and are placed in the fifth spot in the division. Their team hitting average is .244 which ranks them 11th in the league.

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The San Diego Padres will face off against the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB matchup on May 13 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

Date May 13 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this thrilling MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies on Fubo TV, and MLB.TV. Additionally, fans can also watch this match on COLR, and SDPA local channels.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies Team News

San Diego Padres Team News

Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove is placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow issue.

Tucupita Marcano is ruled out for 10 days due to his knee issue.

Glenn Otto will be unavailable for 15 days with a shoulder issue.

Colorado Rockies Team News

Lucas Gilbreath has been moved on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.

Nolan Jones is out for 10 days with his back issue.

Daniel Bard will be absent for 60 days with a knee injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies in MLB matchups: