How to watch today’s Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The epic MLB clash between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees is set to place on April 29, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.

With a hitting average of.253, the Yankees have scored 148 runs and recorded 246 hits so far.

The Orioles, on the other hand, have a slightly higher hitting average (.257), 151 runs scored, and 243 hits.

28-year-old pitcher Clarke Douglas Schmidt will play an important role for the New York Yankees in the upcoming match against the Orioles.

Meanwhile, pitcher Grayson Greer Rodriguez will be crucial for the Baltimore Orioles in the upcoming matchup.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees: Date and First-pitch Time

Date April 29, 2024 Time 6:35 pm ET / 3:35 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Team News

Baltimore Orioles Team News

35-year-old pitcher Craig Michael Kimbrel is listed on the 'Day-to-Day' injury list. He's out of the Baltimore team's lineup for the next matchup.

Another pitcher Cionel Félix Pérez Viera is listed on the 15-day injury list. He's also out of the team's lineup for the next matchup.

Additionally, Terrin Thomas Vavra, will not be able to play in the upcoming matchup due to an injury.

New York Yankees Team News

31-year-old New York Yankees pitcher Arthur Frank Warren is sidelined from the team's lineup for the upcoming match. He's on the 7-day injury list.

Another pitcher Thomas Robert Kahnle, is also out of the team's lineup. He's listed on the 15-day injury list.

Furthermore, Nicholas Edward Burdi, is also out due to an injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in the MLB matchups: