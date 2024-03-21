How to watch today's Oregon vs South Carolina NCAA March Madness game: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about Oregon vs South Carolina NCAA March Madness

Now that the full bracket has been released for the NCAA tournament one of the interesting games to keep an eye on during the first round will be No. 11 Oregon vs No. 6 South Carolina.

South Carolina has been having a dream season en route to their 26-7 (13-5 in SEC) record, but that dream could turn into a nightmare against the super-hot Oregon Ducks. Oregon had in fact looked likely to miss March Madness all together until they went on a surprising run to win the Pac-12 Championship.

The Ducks have a tendency of morphing into legitimate contenders in March under head coach Dana Altman and this year appears to be no different.

Oregon vs South Carolina: Date & start time

Date Thursday, March 21, 2024 Start time 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, PA

Where to watch Oregon vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

The Oregon vs South Carolina game will air on TBS. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Max streaming service.

With all base subscriptions starting at $5.00/month and a flexible, rolling membership, Sling TV is the perfect option for catching March Madness. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine.

Oregon team news

Starting center N'Faly Dante, has been one of the nation's hottest player during the latter portions of the season and turned in an amazing 12-of-12 shooting performance in Oregon's Pac-12 title game win over Colorado. On top of that he has been shooting 87.8 percent over his last five games with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard has also been playing well as of late and will look to duplicate the 39-point performance he turned in against Arizona earlier in March when he takes the court against his former team.

South Carolina team news

The Gamecocks have not been major players in March outside of a deep tournament run in 2017, but they've pulled off enough big wins in their second season under head coach Lamont Paris to provide hope that this may be the year for another run.

South Carolina improved their win/loss record by 15 games this season and picked up major wins over Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.

Leading scorer Meechie Johnson and forward Collin Murray-Boyles have been at the heart of the Gamecocks turn around this year and will be need to show up in a major way if South Carolina is to have a chance at continuing their dream season.