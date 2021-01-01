Onuachu's effort rescues Genk from defeat against Anderlecht

The Super Eagles striker maintained his impressive goalscoring form in the Belgian top-flight as the Blue-White avoided defeat at home

Paul Onuachu rescued Genk from defeat with his equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Anderlecht in the Belgian First Division A play-offs on Wednesday.

Anouar Ait El Hadj put Anderlecht ahead at the Luminus Arena with his 33rd-minute opener but Onuachu ensured the Blue-White grab a point at home after linking up with Junya Ito for the equaliser in the 67th minute.

The 26-year-old took his tally to 34 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for John van den Brom's side this season.

Genk are yet to lose a game in the play-offs and they sit second in the table with 35 points after three matches – four points benind leaders Club Brugge.

Onuachu played the entire duration while his compatriot Cyril Dessers was an unusued substitute for Genk.

Anderlecht, on the other hand, had two Ghana stars in action with Majeed Ashimeru seeing 67 minutes of action and his compatriot Mohammed Dauda came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute.

Next up for Onuachu and his Genk teammates, is a trip to Brussel as they battle Vincent Kompany's men in a reverse fixture.