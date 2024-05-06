How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

Offers extensive out-of-market access via NBA League Pass . Also offers access to RSNs for nearly all NBA teams*

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in a highly anticipated Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 on May 06, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are leading the series 1-0. Anthony Edwards scored 43 points to help the Timberwolves triumph over the Nuggets 106–99 in their last game on May 4. Nikola Jokic scored 32 points to lead the Nuggets.

Denver has a great record against teams in the same division (10–6), and they are ranked third in the NBA with an impressive 29.5 assists per game.

On the other hand, with a 12–4 record, the Timberwolves have crushed their Northwest Division opponents. Interestingly, Minnesota leads the Western Conference in scoring defense, allowing opponents to score only 106.5 points per game and shooting only 45.0%.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will take place on May 06, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date May 06, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on TNT TV Channels and MAX Streaming Platform.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Denver Nuggets Team News

27-year-old small forward Vlatko Cancar is out of the team's lineup with a knee injury.

Jokic continues to lead the Nuggets in scoring with 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and an incredible nine assists per game.

Michael Porter Jr. has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers per game over the past ten games, demonstrating his proficiency from beyond the arc.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Jaylen Clark is still out with an Achilles injury, and there is no set date for his comeback.

Rudy Gobert, averages 14 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks a game, and has been an immense force for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards has been on fire, scoring 29.6 points per game over the past ten games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA matchups: