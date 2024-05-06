This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NBA Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves talks with Anthony Edwards #5Getty images
Watch Nuggets vs Timberwolves live on MAX
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

DirecTV Stream

Offers national access via the likes of ESPN and TNT. Have RSNs to cover nearly all NBA teams*

*Exceptions: 76ers, Kings, Raptors, Jazz

Start a free 5 day trial today.

Monthly from

$98.99

Get DirecTV Stream

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in a highly anticipated Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 on May 06, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

Watch Nuggets vs Timberwolves on Max
Sign up today!

The Minnesota Timberwolves are leading the series 1-0. Anthony Edwards scored 43 points to help the Timberwolves triumph over the Nuggets 106–99 in their last game on May 4. Nikola Jokic scored 32 points to lead the Nuggets.

Denver has a great record against teams in the same division (10–6), and they are ranked third in the NBA with an impressive 29.5 assists per game.

On the other hand, with a 12–4 record, the Timberwolves have crushed their Northwest Division opponents. Interestingly, Minnesota leads the Western Conference in scoring defense, allowing opponents to score only 106.5 points per game and shooting only 45.0%.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will take place on May 06, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

DateMay 06, 2024
Time10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
ArenaBall Arena
LocationDenver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on TNT TV Channels and MAX Streaming Platform.

Watch Nuggets vs Timberwolves on Max
Sign up today!

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Denver Nuggets Team News

27-year-old small forward Vlatko Cancar is out of the team's lineup with a knee injury.

Jokic continues to lead the Nuggets in scoring with 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and an incredible nine assists per game.

Michael Porter Jr. has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers per game over the past ten games, demonstrating his proficiency from beyond the arc.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Jaylen Clark is still out with an Achilles injury, and there is no set date for his comeback.

Rudy Gobert, averages 14 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks a game, and has been an immense force for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards has been on fire, scoring 29.6 points per game over the past ten games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA matchups:

DateResults
May 04 2024Timberwolves 106-99 Nuggets
April 10 2024Timberwolves 107-116 Nuggets
March 29 2024Timberwolves 111-98 Nuggets
March 19 2024Nuggets 115-112 Timberwolves
Nov 01 2023Nuggets 89-110 Timberwolves
