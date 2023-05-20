Nottm Forest vs Arsenal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottm Forest and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal will lock horns with Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their penultimate match of the Premier League season at City Ground.

The Gunners' title ambitions went for a toss after they were beaten 3-0 by Brighton in their previous match. They have managed just two wins in their last seven games which has been utterly disappointing.

However, Arsenal won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest in the reverse fixture at the Emirates this season and will hope to repeat their heroics. Only once have they done the Premier League double over Nottingham Forest, doing so in 1998-99.

But Forest have won their last two meetings with the Gunners overall at the City Ground, winning FA Cup ties in 2018 and 2022, which should boost their morale.

They are at the 16th spot in the table and are just three points off safety and will be eager to further move up the table with another dominating performance.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottm Forest vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: City Ground

The game is scheduled for May 20 at City Ground. It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on NBC's UNIVERSO and available to stream live online through UNIVERSO App.

Team news & squads

Nottm Forest team news

Forest have several players on the injury table. Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Neco Williams (jaw), Omar Richards (calf), Scott McKenna (shoulder), Jack Colback (head), Gustavo Scarpa (calf), Emmanuel Dennis and Jonjo Shelvey (calf) will be missed for this fixture.

Steve Cooper doesn't have many options and will not be surprising if he repeats the same XI that he fielded against Chelsea in a 2-2 draw.

Forest possible XI: Navas; Worrall, Niakhate, Felipe; Aurier, Yates, Danilo, Mangala, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Hennessey. Defenders: Worrall, Niakhate, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Aurier. Midfielders: Danilo, Kouyate, Mangala, Freuler, Yates, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Lingard. Forwards: Ayew, Mighten, Awoniyi, Surridge, Taylor.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will miss Gabriel Martinelli in the final two games of the Premier League season with an ankle injury along with William Saliba (back) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf). Leandro Trossard should replace Martinelli in attack.

Whereas, Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also long-term absentees.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Turner. Defenders: Kiwior, Gabriel, Holding, White, Tierney. Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Odegaard Forwards: Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings, Arsenal have won three matches whereas Forest have won two.

Date Match Competition 30/10/2022 Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest Premier League 09/01/2022 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal FA Cup 25/09/2019 Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest League Cup 07/01/2018 Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal FA Cup 21/09/2016 Nottingham Forest 0-4 Arsenal League Cup

