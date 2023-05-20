This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Nottm Forest vs Arsenal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottm Forest and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal will lock horns with Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their penultimate match of the Premier League season at City Ground.

The Gunners' title ambitions went for a toss after they were beaten 3-0 by Brighton in their previous match. They have managed just two wins in their last seven games which has been utterly disappointing.

However, Arsenal won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest in the reverse fixture at the Emirates this season and will hope to repeat their heroics. Only once have they done the Premier League double over Nottingham Forest, doing so in 1998-99.

But Forest have won their last two meetings with the Gunners overall at the City Ground, winning FA Cup ties in 2018 and 2022, which should boost their morale.

They are at the 16th spot in the table and are just three points off safety and will be eager to further move up the table with another dominating performance.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. You can view the preview of the fixture between Forest & Arsenal by clicking over here.

Nottm Forest vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date:May 20, 2023
Kick-off time:12:30 pm EDT
Venue:City Ground

The game is scheduled for May 20 at City Ground. It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

UNIVERSOWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on NBC's UNIVERSO and available to stream live online through UNIVERSO App.

Team news & squads

Nottm Forest team news

Forest have several players on the injury table. Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Neco Williams (jaw), Omar Richards (calf), Scott McKenna (shoulder), Jack Colback (head), Gustavo Scarpa (calf), Emmanuel Dennis and Jonjo Shelvey (calf) will be missed for this fixture.

Steve Cooper doesn't have many options and will not be surprising if he repeats the same XI that he fielded against Chelsea in a 2-2 draw.

Forest possible XI: Navas; Worrall, Niakhate, Felipe; Aurier, Yates, Danilo, Mangala, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Navas, Hennessey.
Defenders:Worrall, Niakhate, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Aurier.
Midfielders:Danilo, Kouyate, Mangala, Freuler, Yates, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Lingard.
Forwards:Ayew, Mighten, Awoniyi, Surridge, Taylor.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will miss Gabriel Martinelli in the final two games of the Premier League season with an ankle injury along with William Saliba (back) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf). Leandro Trossard should replace Martinelli in attack.

Whereas, Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also long-term absentees.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, Turner.
Defenders:Kiwior, Gabriel, Holding, White, Tierney.
Midfielders:Partey, Jorginho, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Odegaard
Forwards:Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings, Arsenal have won three matches whereas Forest have won two.

DateMatchCompetition
30/10/2022Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
09/01/2022Nottingham Forest 1-0 ArsenalFA Cup
25/09/2019Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham ForestLeague Cup
07/01/2018Nottingham Forest 4-2 ArsenalFA Cup
21/09/2016Nottingham Forest 0-4 ArsenalLeague Cup

