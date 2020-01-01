Neymar is ready to lead Barcelona alongside Messi - Rivaldo

The Brazilian is a different player after his time spent in Paris and is ready to come back to Catalonia, according to the former Blaugrana star

Neymar is ready to return to and can cope with the pressure of leading the club alongside Lionel Messi, according to Rivaldo.

The PSG attacker was keen on a Camp Nou comeback in the summer but the move failed to materialise before the transfer window slammed shut.

Speculation is building Neymar will make another play to rejoin Barcelona when the player movement period begins, with Antoine Griezmann linked to PSG in a sensational swap move for the Brazil international.

Rivaldo - who made 256 appearances for the Blaugrana across five years - believes Neymar has matured into a player who can cope with the pressure of leading the club alongside Messi, with recent signings such as Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele failing to live up to expectations.

He also suggested the club should prioritise the signing of Neymar ahead of their other reported major target: striker Lautaro Martinez.

"The rumours are growing about Barcelona's intention to sign Neymar and Lautaro Martinez in the next transfer window," Rivaldo said in a column for Betfair.

"Although the young Argentinian is a good player, I think that only Neymar is a certain bet to claim a place in the starting XI side by side with Messi.

"Looking at the last few years we have seen many valuable players who didn't manage to play alongside Messi - failing to perform under the expectations.

"But Neymar - like Luis Suárez - is one of the few players in the world that doesn't feel pressure on the pitch, always playing with plenty of personality.

"He never gets frightened and it would be a safe option for the club while Martinez is a young, talented forward that perhaps in two or three years may become a good signing.

"For now I think the club should prioritise Neymar.

"I'm a fan of his qualities and personality and I know that sometimes I'm liable to criticism as some Barcelona fans didn't like the way Neymar decided to leave the club.

"But the truth is that he is a different player now who should be a nice help to Messi and co. in trying to win another ."

Neymar spent four years at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, winning the Champions League, two titles and three Copas Del Rey before making the shock move to PSG.