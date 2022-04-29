Newcastle vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Newcastle United is set to take on Liverpool on Saturday in a Premier League match. Liverpool sits second in the league table, while Newcastle is currently in ninth place.

These teams last met in December, with Liverpool winning 3-1. Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey got the scoring going early, but it was all Liverpool after that, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold each scoring goals for the Reds.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Newcastle roster Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle

Newcastle enters Saturday’s match on a four-match winning streak, moving the team into the top half of the Premier League. After being relegated after the 2015-16 season, the team returned to the EPL for 2017-18 and has consistently produced mid-table results since then.

Newcastle has won its last two games via shutout, including a 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, with Joelinton scoring a pair of goals and Bruno Guimaraes adding a third for the team. Newcastle took 13 shots, with seven on target.

The Magpies are outperforming expectations right now, as their minus-15 goal differential is seventh-worst in the league. The only other team in the top half with a negative goal differential is Leicester City, which is in 10th place with a minus-four differential.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Target, Burn, Lascelles, Krafth, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Murphy; Dúbravka

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

Liverpool currently sits second in the Premier League standings, just one point back of leader Man City with only a handful of games left to play. Every game is of the utmost importance now for the Reds as they try to win their 20th Premier League title.

The team’s most recent Premier League match was a 2-0 win over Everton, with Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi each scoring second-half goals in the win. Liverpool dominated the possession, keeping the ball for 83% of the match.

On the season, Liverpool has a league-best plus-63 goal differential. Mohamed Salah’s 22 goals lead the team.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Salah, Mané, Jota, Keita, Fabinho, Alcantara, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Alisson

Last five results

Newcastle results Liverpool results Norwich 0-3 Newcastle (Apr 23) Liverpool ?-? Villarreal (Apr 27) Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 20) Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Apr 24) Newcastle 2-1 Leicester (Apr 17) Liverpool 4-0 Manchester Utd (Apr 19) Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Apr 8) Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool (Apr 16) Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle (Apr 3) Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (Apr 13)

