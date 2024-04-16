How to watch NBA 2024 Play-in tournament: Play-in schedule, TV Channel, and more

How to catch the start to the NBA Postseason live

The NBA playoffs are set to begin this week. The postseason kicks off with the fifth edition of the NBA play-in tournament, with this year's play-in games beginning on Tuesday, April 16.

This year, the play-in tournament will kick off in the Western Conference on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans, the no. 7 vs. no. 8 matchup. The winner of the Lakers vs Pelicans matchup will be slotted as the no. 7 seed in the playoff bracket and be set for a series with the no. 2 Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the losing team will play against the winner of the no. 9 vs no. 10 game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings for the no. 8 seed.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know to tune in to the NBA 2024 Play-In tournament.

How to watch NBA 2024 Play-In Tournament

All of this year's play-in games will be broadcast on TV through ESPN and TNT. Fans without access to those channels will also be able to stream games through Max and ESPN+.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Western Conference Play-In Schedule

Date Game Time Location Watch April 16, 2024 Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana TNT on Max April 16, 2024 Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California TNT on Max April 19, 2024 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TNT on Max

On Wednesday night, the Eastern Conference will feature a no. 7 vs. no. 8 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat. The winner of the Miami vs Philadelphia game will be slotted as the no. 7 seed in the playoff bracket and be set for a matchup against the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the losing team will play against the winner of the no. 9 vs no. 10 game for the no. 8 seed. This year, the no. 9 vs no. 10 match in the Eastern Conference will be the Atlanta Hawks vs the Chicago Bulls.

Eastern Conference Play-In Schedule