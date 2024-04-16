This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron JamesGetty Images
Watch NBA 2024 Play-in tournament on TNT with Max
Tyrell Feaster

How to watch NBA 2024 Play-in tournament: Play-in schedule, TV Channel, and more

TV Guide & Streaming

How to catch the start to the NBA Postseason live

The NBA playoffs are set to begin this week. The postseason kicks off with the fifth edition of the NBA play-in tournament, with this year's play-in games beginning on Tuesday, April 16.

Watch NBA play-in tournament on TNT with Max
Sign up today

This year, the play-in tournament will kick off in the Western Conference on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans, the no. 7 vs. no. 8 matchup. The winner of the Lakers vs Pelicans matchup will be slotted as the no. 7 seed in the playoff bracket and be set for a series with the no. 2 Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the losing team will play against the winner of the no. 9 vs no. 10 game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings for the no. 8 seed.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know to tune in to the NBA 2024 Play-In tournament.

How to watch NBA 2024 Play-In Tournament

All of this year's play-in games will be broadcast on TV through ESPN and TNT. Fans without access to those channels will also be able to stream games through Max and ESPN+.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Watch NBA play-in tournament on TNT with Max
Sign up today

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Watch NBA play-in tournament on ESPN+
Sign up today

Western Conference Play-In Schedule

DateGameTimeLocationWatch
April 16, 2024Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PTSmoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaTNT on Max
April 16, 2024Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California TNT on Max
April 19, 2024TBD vs TBD TBDTBDTNT on Max

On Wednesday night, the Eastern Conference will feature a no. 7 vs. no. 8 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat. The winner of the Miami vs Philadelphia game will be slotted as the no. 7 seed in the playoff bracket and be set for a matchup against the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the losing team will play against the winner of the no. 9 vs no. 10 game for the no. 8 seed. This year, the no. 9 vs no. 10 match in the Eastern Conference will be the Atlanta Hawks vs the Chicago Bulls.

Eastern Conference Play-In Schedule

DateGameTimeLocationWatch
April 17, 2024Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaESPN/ ESPN+
April 17, 2024Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls9:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT United Center, Chicago, IllinoisESPN/ ESPN+
April 19, 2024TBD vs TBD TBDTBDESPN/ ESPN+
Advertisement