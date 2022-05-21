Nashville vs Atlanta United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The MLS season continues on Saturday as Nashville SC hosts Atlanta United. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, while Nashville sits eighth in the Western Conference.

These two teams just faced in the Round of 32 at the U.S. Open Cup, with Nashville scoring the win despite trailing 2-1 in the 90th minute. C.J. Sapong tied it up in stoppage time, then Ethan Zubak scored in overtime.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Atlanta United at Nashville SC Date May 21, 2022 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Atlanta roster Goalkeepers Guzan, Shuttleworth, Castanheira Defenders Hernandez, DeJohn, Franco, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Wiley, Washington, Campbell, Ambrose, McFadden Midfielders Sosa, Almada, Rossetto, Moreno, Sejdic, Ibarra, Alonso, Hyndman, Mulraney, Centeno Forwards Dwyer, Martinez, Araujo, Wolff, Conway

Atlanta United is coming off of a 2-2 draw against New England, with Thiago Almada and Luiz Araújo both scoring goals. Atlanta took 26 shots in the game, with just five of them being on target.

The team has won four of its 11 matches so far, with four losses and three draws. The team has a positive goal differential and is one of just six teams in the Eastern Conference with a positive goal differential.

Predicted Atlanta starting XI: Lennon, Franco, DeJohn, Gutman, Ibarra, Rossetto, Almada, Moreno, Araujo, Cisneros; Shuttleworth

Position Nashville roster Goalkeepers Willis, Meyer, Meredith Defenders Lovitz, Romney, Maher, Miller, Longmire, Bauer, Washington, Zimmerman Midfielders McCarty, Bwana, Leal, Mukhtar, Donasiyano, Muyl, Godoy, Haakenson, Anunga, Davis Forwards Arnaud Loba, Zubak, Bunbury, Sapong

Nashville is coming off of a 2-0 loss to the Houston Dynamo. Despite the Dynamo being down a man for two-thirds of the match, Nashville couldn’t take advantage, with just two of the team’s 12 shots being on target.

Through 11 matches, the team has four wins, four losses and three draws, with a goal differential of minus-one. The team is averaging one goal per match.

Nashville has advanced to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup and will face Louisville City on May 25.

Predicted Nashville starting XI: Romney, Maher, Miller, Washington, Davis, McCarty, Haakenson, Muyl, Zubak, Sapong; Willis

Last five results

Atlanta results Nashville results Atlanta 2-0 New England (May 15) Nashville 2-1 Montreal (May 18) Nashville 3-2 Atlanta (May 11) Houston 2-0 Nashville (May 14) Atlanta 4-1 Chicago (May 7) Nashville 3-2 Atlanta (May 11) Montreal 2-1 Atlanta (Apr 30) Nashville 2-0 Real Salt Lake (May 8) Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta (Apr 24) Nashville 1-1 Philadelphia (May 1)

Head-to-head