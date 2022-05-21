Nashville vs Atlanta United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The MLS season continues on Saturday as Nashville SC hosts Atlanta United. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, while Nashville sits eighth in the Western Conference.
Watch Atlanta at Nashville on fuboTV (try for free)
These two teams just faced in the Round of 32 at the U.S. Open Cup, with Nashville scoring the win despite trailing 2-1 in the 90th minute. C.J. Sapong tied it up in stoppage time, then Ethan Zubak scored in overtime.
Editors' Picks
- How Gerrard's Aston Villa can stun Man City to hand Liverpool the title
- Origi is leaving Liverpool - but will Salah, Mane and Milner follow suit?
- Why has Chelsea title-winner Oscar never returned to Europe from China?
- 'Barca changed the game but Lyon was here first' - Inside OL's Women's Champions League comeback
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Atlanta United at Nashville SC
|Date
|May 21, 2022
|Times
|7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Atlanta roster
|Goalkeepers
|Guzan, Shuttleworth, Castanheira
|Defenders
|Hernandez, DeJohn, Franco, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Wiley, Washington, Campbell, Ambrose, McFadden
|Midfielders
|Sosa, Almada, Rossetto, Moreno, Sejdic, Ibarra, Alonso, Hyndman, Mulraney, Centeno
Forwards
|Dwyer, Martinez, Araujo, Wolff, Conway
Atlanta United is coming off of a 2-2 draw against New England, with Thiago Almada and Luiz Araújo both scoring goals. Atlanta took 26 shots in the game, with just five of them being on target.
The team has won four of its 11 matches so far, with four losses and three draws. The team has a positive goal differential and is one of just six teams in the Eastern Conference with a positive goal differential.
Predicted Atlanta starting XI: Lennon, Franco, DeJohn, Gutman, Ibarra, Rossetto, Almada, Moreno, Araujo, Cisneros; Shuttleworth
|Position
|Nashville roster
|Goalkeepers
|Willis, Meyer, Meredith
|Defenders
|Lovitz, Romney, Maher, Miller, Longmire, Bauer, Washington, Zimmerman
|Midfielders
|McCarty, Bwana, Leal, Mukhtar, Donasiyano, Muyl, Godoy, Haakenson, Anunga, Davis
|Forwards
|Arnaud Loba, Zubak, Bunbury, Sapong
Nashville is coming off of a 2-0 loss to the Houston Dynamo. Despite the Dynamo being down a man for two-thirds of the match, Nashville couldn’t take advantage, with just two of the team’s 12 shots being on target.
Through 11 matches, the team has four wins, four losses and three draws, with a goal differential of minus-one. The team is averaging one goal per match.
Nashville has advanced to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup and will face Louisville City on May 25.
Predicted Nashville starting XI: Romney, Maher, Miller, Washington, Davis, McCarty, Haakenson, Muyl, Zubak, Sapong; Willis
Last five results
|Atlanta results
|Nashville results
|Atlanta 2-0 New England (May 15)
|Nashville 2-1 Montreal (May 18)
|Nashville 3-2 Atlanta (May 11)
|Houston 2-0 Nashville (May 14)
|Atlanta 4-1 Chicago (May 7)
|Nashville 3-2 Atlanta (May 11)
|Montreal 2-1 Atlanta (Apr 30)
|Nashville 2-0 Real Salt Lake (May 8)
|Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta (Apr 24)
|Nashville 1-1 Philadelphia (May 1)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|5/11/2022
|Nashville 3-2 Atlanta
|8/28/2021
|Atlanta 0-2 Nashville
|7/8/2021
|Nashville 2-2 Atlanta
|5/29/2021
|Atlanta 2-2 Nashville
|9/12/2020
|Nashville 4-2 Atlanta