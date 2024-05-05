How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the undisputed super bantamweight contest live from Tokyo this Monday

Undisputed super bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue will put his titles on the line when he faces off with former two-weight world champion Luis Nery in an anticipated encounter. All the action will unfold from Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan, this May.

The undefeated Kanagawa native will mount the first defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles after he unified the division against Marlon Tapales. He will become only the second man to become undisputed champion across different weight classes in the modern era of boxing.

However, his reign could be short-lived if his rival has anything to say about it. Mexican Nery is looking to return to a country where he has found success before, famously scoring a pair of controversial wins over Shinsuke Yamanaka in both 2017 and 2018.

Those bouts were dogged by a failed drug test and a failure to meet weight, leaving him with unfinished business as he touched down on the far side of the Pacific Ocean.

Elsewhere, Jason Moloney and Yoshiki Takei will play out a bantamweight clash under the roof. Takuma Inoue - Naoya’s younger brother - will face Sho Ishida too, but how can you watch it all? GOAL brings you all the details you need on how to watch Naoya Inoue against Luis Nery this Monday.

When will Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery take place?

Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery will fight on Monday, May 6, at Tokyo Dome in the Bunkyo special ward of Tokyo, Japan.

The undercard is expected to begin at 04:00 ET, with the ringwalk for the pair’s clash anticipated at 06:00 ET.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery

The Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery main card will air on ESPN+ in the U.S., and the undercard will air exclusively on ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super bantamweight Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery Bantamweight Jason Moloney vs Yoshiki Takei Bantamweight Takuma Inoue vs Sho Ishida Flyweight Seigo Yuri Akui vs Taku Kuwahara

Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery FAQs

What are Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery’s professional fight records?

Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery meet with a pair of excellent professional records between them, having contested a combined 62 fights, with 61 victories and one loss between them.

Inoue holds an unbeaten professional record, having gone 26-0 for his career to date, and has been crowned an undisputed world champion across two weight classes. All but three of his wins have come via knockout, reinforcing his reputation.

Nery has a 35-1 record to date and has spent most of his career unbeaten until recently. His first career loss came against Brandon Figueroa, who fights lower down the bill here, in 2021, though he has since rebuilt his excellent prospects.

When did Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery last fight?

Naoya Inoue last fought in December 2023, when he took on Marlon Tapales at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, where he has fought his last three bouts. The home favorite recorded a tenth-round knockout to unite the super bantamweight division.

Luis Nery last fought in July 2023, when he faced former flyweight contender Froilan Saludar at Recinto Ferial Metpec in Metpec, Mexico. He delivered a second-round TKO to make it four wins on the bounce since his loss to Figueroa.

Is there a title on the line between Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery?

There are several titles on the line between Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery with the former’s undisputed status coming under threat when the pair square off.

Alvarez will defend his WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO super bantamweight titles against Nery, who is looking to score a major upset against the star on his home turf.

Will there be another fight between Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery?

Even with their first encounter yet to unfold, Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery could have a second fight, depending on the results.

If Inoue wins, it is less likely the two will meet again, with the former likely set to move on to another challenger. However, if Nery scores a victory, Inoue’s camp will push for an immediate rematch to regain his titles after losing his undefeated record.