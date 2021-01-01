Munoz praises Success’s impact on full Watford return

The Nigeria international was afforded his first start of the season and helped the Hornets secure victory at Vicarage Road

Watford manager Xisco Munoz has showered praise on Isaac Success for his impressive performance on his full return from a long injury layoff.

The forward was handed his first start of the season and helped the Hornets secure a 3-0 win over Birmingham City in Saturday’s Championship game.

The centre-forward featured for 57 minutes before he was replaced by Joseph Hungbo and had a hand in the first goal of the game.

Munoz has hailed the contribution of the Nigeria international against Birmingham and delighted in the efforts of his players to give their best at all times.

“I don’t only say this today, I say this always: I have 24 players and it doesn’t matter who plays," Munoz told the club website. “Isaac came back and he gave a big force for the team because it’s the first time he’s played in a long time. Then we played [Andre] Gray and he’s come on and scored another goal.

“It’s very good when you feel the players are all 100 percent focused for our challenge. It’s very good for me, for the club, for all the staff.

“It’s amazing when you work every day in the training ground and you see everyone trying to give 100 percent for their team.”

Success made his first appearance of the season against Nottingham Forest on March 6 and played for only two minutes in the encounter.

The Nigeria international has now made four Championship appearances for the Vicarage Road outfit in the 2020-21 campaign.

Watford are currently enjoying a run of impressive results, having won their last five games. The impressive performances ensured the Hornets are now second on the Championship table with 75 points from 38 games.

Before Success’ return from his hamstring injury problems, the forward last played a competitive game against Newcastle United in January 2019.

The attacker has been with Watford since the summer of 2016 when he teamed up with the club from Granada but he has been inconsistent for the side since his arrival.

He recently revealed he will make amends for lost ground and deliver more impactful performances for the club.