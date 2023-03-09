MUNDIAL and Austin FC takeover SXSW for a night of celebrating ATX soccer culture

MUNDIAL make their mark on the south

MUNDIAL are heading to SXSW. The cult football magazine have teamed up with Austin FC to present a whole-day takeover over at Native Hostel as part of the official SXSW festival roster, and you can get in on the day's festivities.

If soccer culture, beers and live music are your kind of thing - how can they not be - you'll want to join the MUNDIAL and Austin FC family on March 13 for a day set to rival all your other Monday plans.

They’ll kick things off with a panel discussion on the growth of American soccer culture, followed by an ATXFC x MUNDIAL pick-up session and DJ set by Peligrosa, finishing off with an exclusive live set by Mama Duke.

Now if all of that wasn’t enough, happy hour starts at 4pm - hosted by Bud Light - and to finish up all of that nicely, you can indulge in food from La Santa Barbacha.

The event is part of a busy week for Austin FC that sees them take on Real Salt Lake in MLS, with a screening at the iconic Austin City Limits venue, and then attempt to even a 3-0 loss to Haitian side, Violette, in their CONCACAF Champions League return leg.

Looking to get in on the action? All you need to do is SIGN UP HERE. It's just that simple.