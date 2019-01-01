Mohamed Diame awaits new Newcastle United deal

The Senegal international could leave St James' Park on a free transfer in the summer

Mohamed Diame has reiterated that he is happy at but remains unsure whether the club will offer him a new deal.

Diame joined the Magpies on a three-year deal from in 2016 and has entered the last year of his contract that could see him leave Rafael Benitez's side for free in August.

An automatic 12-month deal would be triggerred if the midfielder starts three more league matches, but he is yet to know the management's decision regarding his future at the club.

Article continues below

"It will not be a problem because the club know my position. I am focused on what this club needs to stay up, as that is the most important thing," Diame told SkySports.

"I have been playing a lot this season, so it will not be a problem to find another team.

"They know I want to stay. But it's not about me, it is about the club and what they want to do. I am focused on the job of staying up and there will be time in the summer to think about this.

"I am happy here, that's what I can say. If I can stay I will stay, but if I have to go, I will go. It won't be a problem."

Diame has made 25 appearances for Newcastle United this term including an appearance in the League Cup.