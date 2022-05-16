Milinkovic-Savic reveals Pogba & Thiago inspirations amid Man Utd and PSG transfer talk

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has named Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Liverpool's Thiago as two players he has drawn inspiration from, as the Lazio star prepares for an off-season where he remains linked with moves to the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Serbia international has been in fine form once more in Serie A this season, again stoking suggestion that a European powerhouse could mount a move for his services at the close of the campaign.

United have long been linked with a pursuit for the midfielder, and it is two Premier League players that the playmaker has now named as figures who helped shape his approach to the game.

Article continues below

What has Milinkovic-Savic said about his inspirations?

“I learnt a lot from [Pogba] at the beginning when I arrived in Italy and he was at Juventus," Milinkovic-Savic told DAZN. "He is tall like me, has technique and already made the difference in games."

On taking cues from Liverpool star Thiago, the Serbian added: “Against shorter players I struggle more because I have to duck too.

"Who do I take inspiration from? I always watch Liverpool’s Thiago. Some body movements I developed thanks to Futsal, a sport I played as a child."

Could Milinkovic-Savic be on the move?

After another fine Serie A season, the Serbia star finds himself back in the middle of the transfer rumour wheel, with United once again mooted as a likely destination if he is to depart Serie A.

PSG have also been linked, with the two clubs allegedly namechecked in an interview with the player's agent - albeit one since slammed as "fake news" by the representative in question.

The duo are likely to not be the only suitors interested in acquiring the services of the 27-year-old, who will be looking to register an impressive start to the new campaign after the summer ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with his country.

Further reading