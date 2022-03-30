Mexico vs El Salvador: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Mexico can officially book the direct route to the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they welcome El Salvador in a CONCACAF third-round qualification encounter at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Wednesday.

El Tri are within touching distance of a spot at the end-of-year tournament, and just a point against their visitors will put it to bed as Costa Rica aim to slip by them at the final hurdle.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Talavera, Cota, Acevedo Defenders Moreno, Gallardo, N. Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Arteaga, Aguirre, Angulo, Vasquez, J. Araujo, Reyes Midfielders Herrera, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Antuna, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Romo, Lainez Forwards Jimenez, Corona, Lozano, Martin, Vega, Gimenez

It has been a tough international break for El Tri, but they are almost to Qatar now, with destiny still in their own hands.

A strong historic record against El Salvador means they will be favourites heading into this clash.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; Arteaga, Vasquez, Montes, Sanchez; Herrera, Lainez, Romo; Lozano, Jimenez, Corona.

Position El Salvador roster Goalkeepers Gonzalez, Carabantes Defenders Larin, Tamacas, Dominguez, Rodriguez, Zavaleta, Villalobos, Claros, Lemus Midfielders Ceren, Orellana, Roldan, Hernandez, Martinez, Reyes, Calvillo Forwards Bonilla, Rivas, Henriquez, Vasquez, Gil

The wait for another run to the game's showpiece tournament continues for El Salvador, but they will not wish to go quietly into the night of their final qualification game.

If they can spring a major shock over their hosts, they would absolutely love to be potential heartbreakers.

Predicted El Salvador starting XI: Gonzalez; Larin, Dominguez, Claros, Tamacas; Orellana, Ceren; Hernandez, Calvillo, Reyes; Rivas

Last five results

Mexico results El Salvador results Honduras 0-1 Mexico (Mar 27) El Salvador 1-2 Costa Rica (Mar 27) Mexico 0-0 USMNT (Mar 24) Jamaica 1-1 El Salvador (Mar 24) Mexico 1-0 Panama (Feb 2) El Salvador 0-2 Canada (Feb 2) Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica (Jan 30) Honduras 0-2 El Salvador (Jan 30) Jamaica 1-2 Mexico (Jan 27) USMNT 1-0 El Salvador (Jan 27)

Head-to-head