Meriah joins Kasimpasa from Olympiacos on loan

The Tunisian defender has left the Greek giants to switch to the Apaches on a temporary deal

Yassine Meriah is a transfer deadline day signing in the Turkish Super Lig after he joined Kasimpasa on loan from Olympiacos until the end of the season, with the option to make his move permanent.

The 26-year-old International has had little game-time in the Greek top-flight this term, featuring just five times.

He did, however, have more opportunities in the , playing every minute of their Group B fixtures as they finished in third, behind and Hotspur.

"Yassine Meriah, 26-year-old player of , has passed his medical and signed a contract with Kasimpasa until the end of the season with the option to purchase him," read a statement on the club website.

Meriah's capture will hopefully aid Kasimpasa as they currently languish in relegation territory in the Super Lig in 16th place, two points clear of danger.

The Beyoglu outfit have only tasted four wins from 19 league outings this term, drawing three and losing 12.