Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer: Perez drops big hint that blockbuster deal will be finalised by January

The World Cup winner continues to run his contract down at PSG, although the Madrid president suggests his comments were misinterpreted

Florentino Perez has hinted that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid could be finalised during the winter transfer window, with the World Cup-winning forward continuing to run down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old has seen a switch to the Spanish capital speculated on for some time, with the Liga giants making no secret of their interest in one of the most devastating talents in world football.

A long-running saga could be brought to a close early in 2022, with Mbappe set to find himself in a position where pre-contract terms can be discussed with suitors outside of France if no extension is agreed at Parc des Princes.

What has been said?

Real president Perez told El Debate when asked for an update on the Blancos’ pursuit of Mbappe: "We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved."

Have Real Madrid made a bid before?

The Liga heavyweights have had Mbappe on their radar since he first burst onto a senior stage at Monaco.

Efforts were made to get a deal done once it became apparent in the summer of 2017 that he would be on the move, but a hot prospect opted to join fellow frontman Neymar in Paris.

Interest from Madrid has been retained since then, with the last transfer window seeing Real make another big-money play for a top target.

Goal was able to confirm on deadline day that the Blancos had a €220 million (£189m/$260m) offer for Mbappe on the table, but that was knocked back.

What has Mbappe had to say?

The France international has confirmed to L’Equipe that he requested a move away from PSG over the summer, with there a desire on his part to take on a new challenge while allowing his current club to collect a fee.

He said of the interest from Spain: “Real made an offer. When I say that lots of things were heard, I’m talking about something else – people said that I turned down six or seven renewal offers, no way!

“People were saying that I didn’t want to talk to Leonardo, even though it’s the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] who wanted to take things over. When I’m told to speak with the president, I’m not going to say no. People were saying I was planning on messing around in the dressing room – again, not at all.”

He added: “I thought that my adventure [with PSG] was over. I wanted to discover something else. I’d been in the French league for six or seven years. I’ve given what I tried to at Paris and I think I’ve done it well.

“To arrive at 18 post-youth development and do everything I have, I think that’s something remarkable. But everyone is free to draw the conclusions they want but that’s my assessment. Leaving was the logical next step.”

Pressed on whether he would have headed anywhere just to get out of PSG, Mbappe said: “No, I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real.”

Could a deal be done?

While sparking debate with his comments regarding Mbappe and the January window, Perez has sought to clarify during an interview with RMC Sport that he is not saying that Real will make a move over the winter, merely that clarity will be offered at the turn of the year.

He said: “My words about Mbappe have been misinterpreted. What I said is that we have to wait until next year to have news - always with respect to PSG with whom we have good relations.”

