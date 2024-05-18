How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Mavericks host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the thrilling NBA Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.
The Dallas Mavericks are up 3-2 in the Western Conference second-round series. They aim to seal the series by winning Game 6 of the Western Conference second round over the Thunder.
In their last meetup, the Dallas Mavericks clinched victory by 104-92 over the Oklahoma City Thunder, on May 15, 2024.
The Dallas Mavericks are ranked fifth in the Western Conference with a good overall record of 50-32. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder, with an outstanding overall record of 57-25, are leading in the Western Conference.
Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic NBA battle between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder will take place on May 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.
|Date
|May 18 2024
|Time
|8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
|Arena
|American Airlines Center
|Location
|Dallas, Texas
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder online - TV Channels and Live Stream
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on ESPN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.
Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Team News
Dallas Mavericks Team News
Luka Doncic keeps shining for the Dallas Mavericks with 27.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9 assists per game.
Maxi Kleber is unavailable due to an AC joint separation in his right shoulder. His situation will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Oklahoma City Thunder Team News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a game-changer for the Thunder, averaging a scorching 29.6 points per game, drawing fouls with a 48.7% field goal percentage, and giving out 6.2 assists.
Chet Holmgren has been a formidable presence on the boards with an average of 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 offensive rebounds per game.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|May 15 2024
|Mavericks 104-92 Thunder
|May 13 2024
|Thunder 100-96 Mavericks
|May 11 2024
|Thunder 101-105 Mavericks
|May 09 2024
|Mavericks 119-110 Thunder
|May 07 2024
|Mavericks 95-117 Thunder