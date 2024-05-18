How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the thrilling NBA Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Dallas Mavericks are up 3-2 in the Western Conference second-round series. They aim to seal the series by winning Game 6 of the Western Conference second round over the Thunder.

In their last meetup, the Dallas Mavericks clinched victory by 104-92 over the Oklahoma City Thunder, on May 15, 2024.

The Dallas Mavericks are ranked fifth in the Western Conference with a good overall record of 50-32. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder, with an outstanding overall record of 57-25, are leading in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder will take place on May 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 18 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder online - TV Channels and Live Stream

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on ESPN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Luka Doncic keeps shining for the Dallas Mavericks with 27.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9 assists per game.

Maxi Kleber is unavailable due to an AC joint separation in his right shoulder. His situation will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a game-changer for the Thunder, averaging a scorching 29.6 points per game, drawing fouls with a 48.7% field goal percentage, and giving out 6.2 assists.

Chet Holmgren has been a formidable presence on the boards with an average of 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 offensive rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA matchups: