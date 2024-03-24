How to watch today’s Marquette vs Colorado NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NCAA March madness game between Marquette and Colorado, including how to watch and team news.

The clash between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Colorado Buffaloes is set to take place on March 24, 2024, at 12:10 PM ET for this year's NCAA March Madness.

In the Big East, Marquette has a record of 16-7, and in other leagues, they are 10-2. They have been in close games, going 2-2 in games decided by three points or less.

In contrast, the Buffaloes are 15-8 in the Pac-12. They score 79.4 points per game on average and beat their opponents by 7.9 points per game on average.

When it comes to shooting ability, Marquette averages 9.0 3-pointers per game, which is 2.2 more than Colorado usually gives up (6.8). This season, Colorado shoots 6.8 3-pointers per game on average, 1.5 fewer than Marquette's average (8.3), in this season.

Marquette vs Colorado: Date & Kick-off Time

The match between the Marquette Golden Eagles and Colorado Buffaloes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament will take place on 24 March 2024 at 12:10 PM ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, March 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:10 p.m. ET / 9:10 a.m. PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Marquette vs Colorado NCAA March madness game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

To watch the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Colorado Buffaloes game live on TV, tune in to CBS. Additionally, fans without CBS can catch the action between the Marquette and the Colorado live on Paramount+.

The plans for Paramount+ start from $5.99/month and go up to $11.99/month.

Marquette vs Colorado Team News

Marquette Team News

Ighodaro has the best field goal-shooting percentage on the team, making 57.6 percent of his shots and grabbing an impressive seven rebounds per game. He also scores 13.7 points and gives out 2.9 assists.

Tyler Kolek leads the way for the Golden Eagles with 7.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 15.1 points per game. At the moment he has the most assists in college basketball.

Jones scores 17.1 points per game on average for the Golden Eagles and also has 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

David Joplin scores 10.9 points, grabs four rebounds, and gives out 0.6 assists per game on average. He shoots 42% from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, making an average of two 3-pointers per game.

Stevie Mitchell scores 9 points, gives out 0.9 assists, and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.

Colorado Team News

Simpson leads the Buffaloes in scoring ( 19.7 points per game) and assists (4.8 per game). He also grabs 5.9 rebounds per game. Besides that, he is very good at defense, he steals the ball 1.6 times per game and blocks 0.1 shos.

Tristan da Silva averages 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He makes 49.2% of his shots from the field and 39.4% of his three-point shots.

With a 53.9% field goal percentage, J'Vonne Hadley scores 11.7 points, grabs 6 rebounds, and gives out 2.4 assists per game.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. gets 7 rebounds per game also scores 10.6 points and contributes 2.2 assists to the team's success.

Luke O'Brien assists 1.2 times a game, steals 0.7 times a game, and blocks 0.4 shots. He scores 6.6 points a gamer on average.