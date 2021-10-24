Man Utd & Chelsea-linked Rice no longer available for 'bargain' £100m, insists West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes has insisted that Manchester United and Chelsea-linked midfielder Declan Rice is no longer available for the "bargain" price of £100 million ($138m).

Rice has spent his entire career to date on West Ham's books, having initially graduated to their senior squad back in 2015.

The 22-year-old is now established as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League, with a number of top clubs reportedly keeping tabs on his progress, but Moyes has ruled out the possibility of selling a prized asset in the near future.

What's been said?

It was suggested in the summer transfer window that the Hammers would have accepted a £100m bid for Rice, but their head coach says his value has increased again after his strong start to the new season.

Asked whether he worries about potential suitors coming in for Rice next year, Moyes told Sky Sports: "No I don’t, because there was a bargain to be got with Declan at £100m. That bargain’s now gone.

"We have a lot of really good players at this football club. I think while you’re building and developing, people might always come and look at your players.

"But it’s good that they are because that tells us that they’re doing well."

Rice's stance on his future

Rice addressed the ongoing speculation over his future before a Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna in September, insisting he is currently fully focused on his duties at the London Stadium.

The England international, who continues to attract interest from Man United and Chelsea, told reporters: "Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and about playing under the manager and what it's like playing with the group of players I'm playing with.

“I feel you can see in my performances nothing is up, nothing is concerning me. I'm playing with a smile on my face, I'm going out there, leading the team. I think you could see a difference if I wasn't giving 100% but every time I'm putting on the shirt my only objective is to give everything for the club.”

